2023 Joburg Open: Sunday Final Round tee times and pairings explored

The 2023 Joburg Open is all set to wrap up on Sunday, 26 November, at Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa. Thriston Lawrence is placed on top of the leaderboard with a three-stroke lead over solo second-ranked Dean Burmester.
They are followed by fellow South African golfers Nikhil Rama and Jacques Kruyswijk who are tied for third place.
Thriston Lawrence is paired with Dean Burmester for the final round of the 2023 Joburg Open. They are scheduled to start their play at 11:55 am GMT.
Meanwhile, tied for T3, Nikhil Rama and Jacques Kruyswijk are paired together on Sunday and will tee off at 11:46 am GMT.
Exploring the Sunday final round tee times and pairings of the 2023 Joburg Open
The first pair to tee off on Sunday are the last two ranked players John Gough and Kyle Barker. They are scheduled to start their play at 06:25 am GMT.
Three-time DP World Tour title winner Christiaan Bezuidenhout is placed in T8. He is paired with Dylan Frittelli and will tee off at 11:01 am GMT.
Below is the 2023 Joburg Open final round tee times and pairings (all times in GMT):
- 06:25 am - John Gough, Kyle Barker
- 06:34 am - Jesper Svensson, Adam Blomme
- 06:43 am - Lucas Vacarisas, Joakim Lagergren
- 06:52 am - Haydn Porteous, Ashley Chesters
- 07:01 am - Combrinck Smit, Francesco Laporta
- 07:10 am - Luke Jerling, David Ravetto
- 07:19 am - Anthony Michael, Dylan Naidoo
- 07:28 am - Luca Filippi, Oliver Wilson
- 07:37 am - Sam Bairstow, Oliver Bekker
- 07:51 am - Merrick Bremner, Stephen Gallacher
- 08:00 am - Adrien Saddier, Jaco Ahlers
- 08:09 am - Shubhankar Sharma, Aaron Cockerill
- 08:18 am - Jaco van Zyl, Casey Jarvis
- 08:27 am - Hennie du Plessis, Keenan Davidse
- 08:36 am - Jacques P de Villiers, Matteo Manassero
- 08:45 am - Darius van Driel, Jaco Prinsloo
- 08:54 am - Bryce Easton, Adri Arnaus
- 09:03 am - Jason Roets, Niklas Nørgaard
- 09:17 am - Rupert Kaminski, Malcolm Mitchell
- 09:26 am - Dale Whitnell, Gavin Green
- 09:35 am - Jacques Blaauw, Manuel Elvira
- 09:44 am - Tapio Pulkkanen, Dylan Mostert
- 09:53 am - Stuart Manley, Ryan van Velzen
- 10:02 am - Scott Jamieson, Neil Schietekat
- 10:11 am - Benjamin Follett-Smith, JC Ritchie
- 10:20 am - Thomas Aiken, Chase Hanna
- 10:29 am - Andy Sullivan, Jeppe Kristian Andersen
- 10:43 am - Louis de Jager, Alexander Knappe
- 10:52 am - Jake Redman, Dan Bradbury
- 11:01 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Dylan Frittelli
- 11:10 am - Ross Fisher, Deon Germishuys
- 11:19 am - Jayden Schaper, Frederic Lacroix
- 11:28 am - MJ Viljoen, Daniel Brown
- 11:37 am - Darren Fichardt, Zander Lombard
- 11:46 am - Nikhil Rama,Jacques Kruyswijk
- 11:55 am - Dean Burmester, Thriston Lawrence
Other information such as winner details and prize money payout of the 2023 Joburg Open will be updated soon.