2023 Joburg Open: Sunday Final Round tee times and pairings explored

The 2023 Joburg Open is all set to wrap up on Sunday, 26 November, at Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa. Thriston Lawrence is placed on top of the leaderboard with a three-stroke lead over solo second-ranked Dean Burmester.

They are followed by fellow South African golfers Nikhil Rama and Jacques Kruyswijk who are tied for third place.

Thriston Lawrence is paired with Dean Burmester for the final round of the 2023 Joburg Open. They are scheduled to start their play at 11:55 am GMT.

Meanwhile, tied for T3, Nikhil Rama and Jacques Kruyswijk are paired together on Sunday and will tee off at 11:46 am GMT.

Exploring the Sunday final round tee times and pairings of the 2023 Joburg Open

The first pair to tee off on Sunday are the last two ranked players John Gough and Kyle Barker. They are scheduled to start their play at 06:25 am GMT.

Three-time DP World Tour title winner Christiaan Bezuidenhout is placed in T8. He is paired with Dylan Frittelli and will tee off at 11:01 am GMT.

Below is the 2023 Joburg Open final round tee times and pairings (all times in GMT):

06:25 am - John Gough, Kyle Barker

06:34 am - Jesper Svensson, Adam Blomme

06:43 am - Lucas Vacarisas, Joakim Lagergren

06:52 am - Haydn Porteous, Ashley Chesters

07:01 am - Combrinck Smit, Francesco Laporta

07:10 am - Luke Jerling, David Ravetto

07:19 am - Anthony Michael, Dylan Naidoo

07:28 am - Luca Filippi, Oliver Wilson

07:37 am - Sam Bairstow, Oliver Bekker

07:51 am - Merrick Bremner, Stephen Gallacher

08:00 am - Adrien Saddier, Jaco Ahlers

08:09 am - Shubhankar Sharma, Aaron Cockerill

08:18 am - Jaco van Zyl, Casey Jarvis

08:27 am - Hennie du Plessis, Keenan Davidse

08:36 am - Jacques P de Villiers, Matteo Manassero

08:45 am - Darius van Driel, Jaco Prinsloo

08:54 am - Bryce Easton, Adri Arnaus

09:03 am - Jason Roets, Niklas Nørgaard

09:17 am - Rupert Kaminski, Malcolm Mitchell

09:26 am - Dale Whitnell, Gavin Green

09:35 am - Jacques Blaauw, Manuel Elvira

09:44 am - Tapio Pulkkanen, Dylan Mostert

09:53 am - Stuart Manley, Ryan van Velzen

10:02 am - Scott Jamieson, Neil Schietekat

10:11 am - Benjamin Follett-Smith, JC Ritchie

10:20 am - Thomas Aiken, Chase Hanna

10:29 am - Andy Sullivan, Jeppe Kristian Andersen

10:43 am - Louis de Jager, Alexander Knappe

10:52 am - Jake Redman, Dan Bradbury

11:01 am - Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Dylan Frittelli

11:10 am - Ross Fisher, Deon Germishuys

11:19 am - Jayden Schaper, Frederic Lacroix

11:28 am - MJ Viljoen, Daniel Brown

11:37 am - Darren Fichardt, Zander Lombard

11:46 am - Nikhil Rama,Jacques Kruyswijk

11:55 am - Dean Burmester, Thriston Lawrence

Other information such as winner details and prize money payout of the 2023 Joburg Open will be updated soon.