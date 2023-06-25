2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship play suspended due to bad weather

The fourth round of the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship was suspended just minutes after 1:00 pm (ET) due to poor weather conditions.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms were dropped over Baltusrol Golf Club in Springfield, New Jersey, home of the third major of the LPGA Tour season. At the time of the stoppage, China's Xiyu Lin led the field with -7.

The defining round of the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship could not be more interesting. Five players are tied for second at -6, including 'super rookie' Rose Zhang.

About two hours later, weather conditions allowed the resumption of the fourth day. It is expected that the champion of the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship can be defined this Sunday, even if it is a little later than planned.

2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship: Fourth Round

The 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, the third major of the LPGA Tour season, opened Sunday with Ireland's Leona Maguire in first place at -7.

Maguire, winner of the Meijer LPGA Classic a week ago, has had an excellent tournament in New Jersey, playing the three previous rounds under 70. At the time of the stop, she was T6 with -5, due to two bogeys and no birdies on the day.

The current leader, Xiyu Lin, had a spectacular fourth round. At the 14th hole she improved her -2 to -7, thanks to five birdies and no bogeys.

Another golfer with a good fourth day so far is Rose Zhang, who has been going from strength to strength during the tournament. With previous rounds of 70-74-68, the 'super rookie' has improved from -2 to -6, despite a bogey on the 13th hole.

Already since the third round, Zhang had been improving her performance, closing with an eagle that allowed her to start Sunday in T12th place.

Rose Zhang is among the leaders of the 2023 KPMG Women's PGA Championship (Image via Getty).

But the best fourth-round golfers so far have been Perrine Delacour and Carlota Ciganda, both with -7. Fundamentally the Spanish, who is getting that result without having finished his day. At the 17th hole she was T2 with five birdies, an eagle and no bogey.

France's Delacour, meanwhile, closed her performance with an overall score of -4, thanks to her tremendous performance of seven birdies with no bogeys on the fourth day.

Japan's Yuka Saso, China's Ruonin Yin and South Korea's Jenny Shin complete the quintet of players tied for T2. Shin has been playing for even par in the fourth round, but remains among the leaders' thanks to her relevant performance in the previous days.

Saso and Yin, meanwhile, have posted rounds of -4 and -2, respectively, while playing the 14th hole.

