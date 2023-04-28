2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta Friday tee times and TV schedule explored

Day 1 of the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta came to an end with Austin Smotherman in the lead. The American golfer shot a 63 that included a chip in on his final hole, to grab the early lead over players like Erik van Rooyen and Estanislao Goya.

The action from the Mexico Open's first round also included an early rush from Tony Finau. The golfer, who finished runner-up last year, shot 6 under on Thursday and is in a tie for fourth. Meanwhile, defending champion Jon Rahm shot 4-under 67 and sat in T14 with Gary Woodland and others. It’ll be interesting to see the leaderboard changes on Friday.

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta Friday tee times

Here are the complete tee times for Day 2 of the Mexico Open at Vidanta (All times Eastern):

1st tee

8:45 am - Brian Stuard, Kelly Kraft, Joseph Bramlett

8:56 am - Chris Stroud, Ryan Moore, Lee Hodges

9:07 am - Dylan Frittelli, Adam Long, Geoff Ogilvy

9:18 am - Lanto Griffin, J.B. Holmes, Maverick McNealy

9:29 am - Kevin Tway, Brian Davis, David Lipsky

9:40 am - Ted Potter Jr., Ricky Barnes, Henrik Norlander

9:51 am - Satoshi Kodaira, Charley Hoffman, Richard Johnson

10:02 am - Kevin Chappell, Tyson Alexander, Kyle Reifers

10:13 am - Harrison Endycott, Brent Grant, Jose de Jesus Rodriguez

10:24 am - Aaron Rai, Michael Gligic, Alvaro Ortiz

10:35 am - Matti Schmid, Trevor Cone, Sebastian Vazquez

10:46 am - Derek Lamely, MJ Daffue, Omar Morales

1:50 pm - Jonas Blixt, Doug Ghim, Stephan Jaeger

2:01 pm - Michael Kim, Harry Higgs, Robby Shelton

2:12 pm - Martin Trainer, Hank Lebioda, Eric Cole

2:23 pm - Jon Rahm, Emiliano Grillo, Alex Noren

2:34 pm - Lucas Glover, Gary Woodland, Austin Smotherman

2:45 pm - Matt Wallace, Garrick Higgo, Richy Werenski

2:56 pm - D.A. Points, Beau Hossler, Callum Tarren

3:07 pm - Kevin Streelman, George McNeill, Wyndham Clark

3:18 pm - Sean O’Hair, Patrick Rodgers, Brandon Wu

3:29 pm - Kyle Westmoreland, Ryan Gerard, Cristobal Del Solar

3:40 pm - Harry Hall, Kevin Roy, Jose Toledo

3:51 pm - Boo Weekley, Vincent Norrman, Mateo Fernandez De Oliveira

10th tee

8:45 am - Jimmy Walker, Bill Haas, Greyson Sigg

8:56 am - William McGirt, Byeong Hun An, Andrew Novak

9:07 am - Andrew Putnam, James Hahn, Wlill Gordon

9:18 am - Nico Echavarria, Tony Finau, Camilo Villegas

9:29 am - Luke List, Cameron Champ, Brandon Matthews

9:40 am - Chez Reavie, Erik van Rooyen, Francesco Molinari

9:51 am - Brice Garnett, Arjun Atwal, Matthias Schwab

10:02 am - Patton Kizzire, Ben Martin, S.Y. Noh

10:13 am - Scott Piercy, Kyle Stanley, Aaron Baddeley

10:24 am - Austin Eckroat, Augusto Nunez, Zach Bauchou

10:35 am - Scott Harrington, Carl Yuan, Alejandro Tosti

10:46 am - Tano Goya, Nicolai Hojgaard, Roberto Lebrija

1:50 pm - Greg Chalmers, Kevin Stadler, D.J. Trahan

2:01 pm - Sung Kang, Grayson Murray, Fabian Gomez

2:12 pm - Wesley Bryan, Peter Malnati, S.H. Kim

2:23 pm - Martin Laird, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Smalley

2:34 pm - Mark Hubbard, Doc Redman, Max McGreevy

2:45 pm - Derek Ernst, Scott Brown, Cameron Percy

2:56 pm - Nate Lashley, Nick Watney, Jonathan Byrd

3:07 pm - Austin Cook, Ryan Armour, Ben Crane

3:18 pm - Cody Gribble, Tommy Gainey, Ben Taylor

3:29 pm - Dylan Wu, Akshay Bhatia, Steve Jurgensen

3:40 pm - Carson Young, Paul Haley II, Jose Cristobal Islas

3:51 pm - Zecheng Dou, Trevor Werbylo, Raul Pereda

The 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta TV schedule

The PGA Tour’s 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta is available for viewing on the Golf Channel. The event is also live-streamed on ESPN+ and Peacock. Radio listeners can tune into SiriusXM for live broadcast.

Saturday, April 15 Schedule:

TV

Golf Channel: 3:30-6:30 pm

Stream

ESPN+: 8:45 am-6:30 pm

Peacock: 3:30-6:30 pm

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6:30 pm

The Mexico Open Saturday tee times will be updated after Day 2.

