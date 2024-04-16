2024 Corales Puntacana Championship: Schedule, top players, venue and more

The 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship is set to be played this week from Thursday, Apr. 18, to Sunday, Apr. 22, at the Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic.

The 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship will be the opposite-field event of the RBC Heritage, one of the PGA Tour's signature events. Hence, its playing field will be devoid of many top-ranked golfers.

Schedule

The Golf Channel will telecast the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship on all four days, while Peacock will stream the event. Here's the TV schedule (all times ET):

Thursday-Friday: 8-10 a.m. (Golf Channel)

8-10 a.m. (Golf Channel) Saturday-Sunday: 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Top Players

World No. 34 Nicolai Hojgaard is the only top-50-ranked player competing at the Corales Golf Club this week.

Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen, Alex Fitzpatrick, Billy Horschel, Michael Kim, Chad Ramey and Daniel Berger are the other names in action this week.

Venue

The Corales Golf Course of Puntacana Resort & Club is a 72-hole, 7670-yard golf course. Opened in 2010, the Tom Fazio-designed course will host the ninth straight edition of the event. Here's the scorecard for the Corales Golf Course:

Out: Par 36, 3617 yards

Hole 1: Par 4, 433 yards

Par 4, 433 yards Hole 2: Par 3, 239 yards

Par 3, 239 yards Hole 3: Par 4, 410 yards

Par 4, 410 yards Hole 4: Par 5, 565 yards

Par 5, 565 yards Hole 5: Par 4, 465 yards

Par 4, 465 yards Hole 6: Par 4, 387 yards

Par 4, 387 yards Hole 7: Par 5, 515 yards

Par 5, 515 yards Hole 8: Par 4, 399 yards

Par 4, 399 yards Hole 9: Par 3, 204 yards

In: Par 36, 4053 yards

Hole 10: Par 4, 496 yards

Par 4, 496 yards Hole 11: Par 3, 265 yards

Par 3, 265 yards Hole 12: Par 5, 623 yards

Par 5, 623 yards Hole 13: Par 4, 446 yards

Par 4, 446 yards Hole 14: Par 5, 626 yards

Par 5, 626 yards Hole 15: Par 4, 421 yards

Par 4, 421 yards Hole 16: Par 4, 461 yards

Par 4, 461 yards Hole 17: Par 3, 214 yards

Par 3, 214 yards Hole 18: Par 4, 501 yards

Total: Par 72, 7670 yards

Who is competing at the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship?

Defending champion Matt Wallace is not playing in the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship

Here's the complete field for the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship:

Tyson Alexander

Sangmoon Bae

Paul Barjon

Ricky Barnes

Daniel Berger

Brandon Berry

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Jorge Campillo

Rafael Campos

Bud Cauley

Ryan Celano

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Erik Compton

Parker Coody

Pierceson Coody

Austin Cook

Trace Crowe

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Joe Deraney

Zecheng Dou

Kevin Dougherty

Jason Dufner

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Harrison Endycott

Patrick Fishburn

Alex Fitzpatrick

Wilson Furr

Tommy Gainey

Doug Ghim

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Cody Gribble

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Juan Jose Guerra

Scott Gutschewski

Chesson Hadley

James Hahn

Jr. Hale

Paul Haley II

Nick Hardy

Jim Herman

Justin Hicks

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Joe Highsmith

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Nicolai Hojgaard

Billy Horschel

Mark Hubbard

Chase Johnson

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Philip Knowles

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Peter Kuest

Nate Lashley

Thriston Lawrence

K.H. Lee

David Lipsky

Adam Long

Thomas Longbella

Justin Lower

Ben Martin

Ryan McCormick

George McNeill

Mac Meissner

Troy Merritt

Francesco Molinari

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Sean O'Hair

Jeff Overton

Ryan Palmer

Taylor Pendrith

Raul Pereda

Victor Perez

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

Willy Pumarol

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Sam Ryder

Julio Santos

Matti Schmid

Braden Shattuck

Greyson Sigg

Hiram Silfa

Ben Silverman

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Hayden Springer

Jimmy Stanger

Kyle Stanley

Sam Stevens

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Josh Teater

Davis Thompson

Alejandro Tosti

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Jhonattan Vegas

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Vince Whaley

Tom Whitney

Brandon Wu

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

