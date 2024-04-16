2024 Corales Puntacana Championship: Schedule, top players, venue and more

The 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship is set to be played this week from Thursday, Apr. 18, to Sunday, Apr. 22, at the Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic.
The 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship will be the opposite-field event of the RBC Heritage, one of the PGA Tour's signature events. Hence, its playing field will be devoid of many top-ranked golfers.
Schedule
The Golf Channel will telecast the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship on all four days, while Peacock will stream the event. Here's the TV schedule (all times ET):
- Thursday-Friday: 8-10 a.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)
Top Players
World No. 34 Nicolai Hojgaard is the only top-50-ranked player competing at the Corales Golf Club this week.
Cameron Champ, Joel Dahmen, Alex Fitzpatrick, Billy Horschel, Michael Kim, Chad Ramey and Daniel Berger are the other names in action this week.
Venue
The Corales Golf Course of Puntacana Resort & Club is a 72-hole, 7670-yard golf course. Opened in 2010, the Tom Fazio-designed course will host the ninth straight edition of the event. Here's the scorecard for the Corales Golf Course:
Out: Par 36, 3617 yards
- Hole 1: Par 4, 433 yards
- Hole 2: Par 3, 239 yards
- Hole 3: Par 4, 410 yards
- Hole 4: Par 5, 565 yards
- Hole 5: Par 4, 465 yards
- Hole 6: Par 4, 387 yards
- Hole 7: Par 5, 515 yards
- Hole 8: Par 4, 399 yards
- Hole 9: Par 3, 204 yards
In: Par 36, 4053 yards
- Hole 10: Par 4, 496 yards
- Hole 11: Par 3, 265 yards
- Hole 12: Par 5, 623 yards
- Hole 13: Par 4, 446 yards
- Hole 14: Par 5, 626 yards
- Hole 15: Par 4, 421 yards
- Hole 16: Par 4, 461 yards
- Hole 17: Par 3, 214 yards
- Hole 18: Par 4, 501 yards
Total: Par 72, 7670 yards
Who is competing at the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship?
Here's the complete field for the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship:
- Tyson Alexander
- Sangmoon Bae
- Paul Barjon
- Ricky Barnes
- Daniel Berger
- Brandon Berry
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Jorge Campillo
- Rafael Campos
- Bud Cauley
- Ryan Celano
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Erik Compton
- Parker Coody
- Pierceson Coody
- Austin Cook
- Trace Crowe
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Joe Deraney
- Zecheng Dou
- Kevin Dougherty
- Jason Dufner
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Harrison Endycott
- Patrick Fishburn
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Wilson Furr
- Tommy Gainey
- Doug Ghim
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Cody Gribble
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Juan Jose Guerra
- Scott Gutschewski
- Chesson Hadley
- James Hahn
- Jr. Hale
- Paul Haley II
- Nick Hardy
- Jim Herman
- Justin Hicks
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Joe Highsmith
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Billy Horschel
- Mark Hubbard
- Chase Johnson
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Philip Knowles
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Peter Kuest
- Nate Lashley
- Thriston Lawrence
- K.H. Lee
- David Lipsky
- Adam Long
- Thomas Longbella
- Justin Lower
- Ben Martin
- Ryan McCormick
- George McNeill
- Mac Meissner
- Troy Merritt
- Francesco Molinari
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O'Hair
- Jeff Overton
- Ryan Palmer
- Taylor Pendrith
- Raul Pereda
- Victor Perez
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- Willy Pumarol
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Sam Ryder
- Julio Santos
- Matti Schmid
- Braden Shattuck
- Greyson Sigg
- Hiram Silfa
- Ben Silverman
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Hayden Springer
- Jimmy Stanger
- Kyle Stanley
- Sam Stevens
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Davis Thompson
- Alejandro Tosti
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Vince Whaley
- Tom Whitney
- Brandon Wu
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan