2024 Honda LPGA Thailand Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The 2024 Honda LPGA Thailand’s second round saw three talented names on the top of the leaderboard. Patty Tavatanakit, Madelene Sagstrom and Sei Young Kim finished a tie-in in first place on Friday (February 23). The trio are one stroke ahead with their scores at Siam Country Club.

After both shooting 67 in the opening round, Tavatanakit and Sagstrom repeated their performance with another 67 on the second day. Meanwhile, Sei Young Kim finished her first round with a 66 and followed up with a 68 in the second round.

Trailing closely behind are Albane Valenzuela, Jaravee Boonchant and Hyo Joo Kim. All are tied for the fourth position on the leaderboard. The groupings of these three players are just one stroke behind at the Honda LPGA Thailand.

2024 Honda LPGA Thailand Saturday round tee times and pairing

The current leaders of the tournament, Patty Tavatanakit, Madelene Sagstrom and Sei Young Kim, will compete in the third round on February 24th, at 10:27 am E.T. Whereas, Albane Valenzuela, Jaravee Boonchant and Hyo Joo Kim will start their third round at 10:15 am E.T.

Here are the tee times and pairing of all the golfers for the Honda LPGA Thailand (All timings are in ET):

Tee 1:

Georgia Hall, Allisen Corpuz, Perrine Delacour: 08:15 am

Yu Liu, Alexa Pano, Haeran Ryu: 08:27 am

Jin Young Ko, Jenny Shin, Lilia Vu: 08:39 am

Hye-Jin Choi, Grace Kim, Emily Kristine Pedersen: 08:51 am

Suvichaya Vinijchaitham, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, Bianca Pagdanganan: 09:03 am

Eila Galitsky, A Lim Kim, Yuka Saso: 09:15 am

Brooke Henderson, Hinako Shibuno, Sarah Schmelzel: 09:27 am

Xiyu Lin, Danielle Kang, Elizabeth Szokol: 09:39 am

Ariya Jutanugarn, Chisato Iwai, Leona Maguire: 09:51 am

Esther Henseleit, Ayaka Furue, Peiyun Chien: 10:03 am

Albane Valenzuela, Jaravee Boonchant, Hyo Joo Kim: 10:15 am

Madelene Sagstrom, Patty Tavatanakit, Sei Young Kim: 10:27 am.

Tee 10:

Lucy Li, Nasa Hataoka, Linnea Strom: 08:15 am

Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Erika Hara, Gaby Lopez: 08:27 am

Pajaree Anannarukarn, Eun-Hee Ji, Stephanie Kyriacou: 08:39 am

Aditi Ashok, Andrea Lee, Hannah Green: 08:51 am

Ruoning Yin, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Anna Nordqvist: 09:03 am

Moriya Jutanugarn, Yuna Nishimura, Celine Boutier: 09:15 am

Linn Grant, Pornanong Phatlum, Mi Hyang Lee: 09:27 am

Lauren Coughlin, Amy Yang, Azahara Munoz: 09:39 am

Maja Stark, Charley Hull, Sarah Kemp: 09:51 am

Jennifer Kupcho, Narin An, Chanettee Wannasaen: 10:03 am

Yuting Shi, Akie Iwai, Jasmine Suwannapura: 10:15 am

Gemma Dryburgh, Celine Borge: 10:27 am.