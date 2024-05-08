2024 Myrtle Beach Classic power rankings: Nico Echavarria and Daniel Berger tops PGA Tour’s list

The 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic is scheduled from May 9 to 12 at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The PGA Tour has declared its power rankings for the Myrtle Beach Classic, with Nico Echavarria of Colombia and Daniel Berger of the United States topping the list.

Nico Echavarria leads the PGA Tour power rankings for the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic. He has performed consistently in the 2024 season and has had seven top 25. He is currently ranked 273rd in the OWGR rankings. His best finish came at the 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship where he finished T14. His performance in the 2024 season is as follows:

2024 The Sentry: T25

2024 Sony Open in Hawaii: T66

2024 The American Express: T65

2024 Farmers Insurance Open: Missed Cut

2024 WM Phoenix Open: Missed Cut

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta: T24

2024 Cognizant Classic: T21

2024 Puerto Rico Open: T15

2024 THE PLAYERS Championship: Missed Cut

2024 Valspar Championship: Missed Cut

2024 Valero Texas Open: Missed Cut

2024 Corales Puntacana Championship: T14

2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: T24

He comes from a T24 finish at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in McKinley, Texas. Last year, Echavarria emerged victorious in the 2023 Puerto Rico Open.

Daniel Berger is the second on the PGA Tour power rankings for the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic. Berger comes from a T13 finish at the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He carded scores of 67, 67, 67 and 66 at TPC Craig Ranch. Berger leads the Tour in fairways hit while also being third in greens hit. He's also the best at scrambling.

The others in the PGA Tour power rankings list for the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic are as follows:

3. Matt Wallace

4. Justin Lower

5. Troy Merritt

6. Ryo Hisatsune

7. Victor Perez

8. Garrick Higgo

9. Matti Schmid

10. Rafael Campos

Tee times for the Myrtle Beach Classic 2024

The current edition of the Myrtle Beach Classic will tee off at 6:50 am ET on Thursday, May 9. The first pairings are James Hahn, Carl Yuan and Greyson Sigg.

Daniel Berger will tee off at 7:23 am ET alongside Joel Dahmen and Davis Riley. Nico Echavarria will tee off at 12:03 pm ET.

Let's take a look at the tee timings for the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic (all times in ET):

1st hole

6:50 am: James Hahn, Carl Yuan, Greyson Sigg

7:01 am: Chesson Hadley, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan

7:12 am: Bill Haas, Hayden Buckley, Ben Martin

7:23 am: Daniel Berger, Joel Dahmen, Davis Riley

7:34 am: Michael Kim, Nick Hardy, Ryan Brehm, Harry Higgs

7:45 am: Lanto Griffin, Tyson Alexander, Austin Cook

7:56 am: S.H. Kim, Ben Griffin, Beau Hossler

8:07 am: Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Blades Brown, Thorbjørn Olesen

8:18 am: Sami Valimaki, Parker Coody, Matt Atkins

8:29 am: Austin Smotherman, Ben Silverman, Anders Albertson

8:40 am: William Furr, Blaine Hale, Alistair Docherty

11:30 am: Josh Teater, Henrik Norlander, Patton Kizzire

11:41 am: Nick Watney, William McGirt, Callum Tarren

11:52 am: Joseph Bramlett, Sean O’Hair, Tommy Gainey

12:03 pm: Richy Werenski, Jonathan Byrd, Kevin Chappell

12:14 pm: Robby Shelton, Garrick Higgo, Aaron Baddeley

12:25 pm: S.Y. Noh, Cody Gribble, Justin Suh

12:36 pm: Dalton Ward, Zecheng Dou, Rafael Campos

12:47 pm: Brandon Berry, Ryan McCormick, Victor Perez

12:58 pm: Raul Pereda, Patrick Fishburn, Thriston Lawrence

1:09 pm: Ryo Hisatsune, McClure Meissner, Jordan Gumberg

1:20 pm: Richard Hoey, Ryan Abbate, Jacob Bridgeman

10th Hole

6:50 am: Ryan Moore, Kelly Kraft, D.J. Trahan

7:01 am: Brian Davis, Russell Knox, Harry Hall

7:12 am: Alex Smalley, Kevin Streelman, Ben Taylor

7:23 am: K.H. Lee, Adam Long, Brandt Snedeker, Chad Ramey

7:34 am: Martin Laird, Kevin Yu, Scott Gutschewski

7:45 am: Sam Ryder, Davis Thompson, Sam Stevens

7:56 am: David Skinns, Harrison Endycott, Paul Barjon

8:07 am: TAYLOR DICKSON, Chandler Phillips, Erik Barnes

8:18 am: Jorge Campillo, Chris Gotterup, Braden Thornberry

8:29 am: Max Greyserman, Tom Whitney, Taiga Semikawa

8:40 am: Alexander Björk, Joe Highsmith, Braden Shattuck

11:30 am: Dylan Wu, Carson Young, Brandon Wu

11:41 am: David Lipsky, Andrew Novak, Scott Piercy

11:52 am: Matti Schmid, Matthew NeSmith, Justin Lower

12:03 pm: Nicolas Echavarria, Matt Wallace, Erik van Rooyen

12:14 pm: Kevin Kisner, J.J. Spaun, Chez Reavie

12:25 pm: Troy Merritt, Wesley Bryan, Martin Trainer

12:36 pm: Trace Crowe, Jimmy Stanger, George Bryan IV

12:47 pm: Robert MacIntyre, Alejandro Tosti, Ryan Fox

12:58 pm: Morgan DeNeen, Chan Kim, Hayden Springer

1:09 pm: Philip Knowles, Nicholas Lindheim, EVAN HARMELING

1:20 pm: Jon Mayer, Pierceson Coody, Kevin Dougherty