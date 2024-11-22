2024 RSM Classic Round 2 Friday tee times and pairings explored

Day 1 of the 2024 RSM Classic ended with Michael Thorbjornsen and Maverick McNealy sharing the lead. Thorbjornsen, coming back from his knee surgery, posted an 8-under 64 on the Plantation Course Thursday to match fellow Stanford alum Maverick McNealy’s position on the Seaside Course at Sea Island. Andrew Novak sat a stroke behind the leaders.

Day 2 of the RSM Classic will begin at 8:50 am ET on Friday. The pairing of Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, and Pierceson Coody will take the opening tee on tee no.1 at the Seaside Course. Davis Love III, Zach Johnson, and Jonathan Byrd will follow suit at 9:01 am. Notably, the grouping of Cody Gribble, Sangmoon Bae, and Ben Griffin will begin proceedings on tee no.10.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Bud Cauley, Robby Shelton, and Ryo Hisatsune will begin RSM Classic Round 2 play at the Plantation Course. They will take the first tee from tee 1 at 8:50 am. The pairing of S.Y. Noh, Taylor Montgomery, and Greyson Sigg will follow them.

RSM Classic Day 1 co-leader Thorbjornsen will take the first tee from the Seaside Course at 9:45 am. Paul Barjon and Christo Lamprecht will join him. Meanwhile, McNealy will take the first tee from the Plantation Course at 9:12 am alongside Nick Watney and Roger Sloan.

The RSM Classic defending champion Ludvig Aberg will take the first tee from the Plantation Course at 10:29 am. Matt McCarty and Luke Clanton will join him.

2024 RSM Classic Round 2 tee times

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the complete Friday tee times for the RSM Classic in Georgia (All time ET):

Seaside Course - Tee 1:

8:50 am - Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Pierceson Coody

9:01 am - Davis Love III, Zach Johnson, Jonathan Byrd

9:12 am - Patton Kizzire, Davis Thompson, Harris English

9:23 am - Austin Eckroat, Chris Kirk, Sepp Straka

9:34 am - Joel Dahmen, Wesley Bryan, Zac Blair

9:45 am - Michael Thorbjornsen, Paul Barjon, Christo Lamprecht

9:56 am - Dylan Frittelli, Matt NeSmith, Justin Suh

10:07 am - Kevin Chappell, Carl Yuan, David Skinns

10:18 am - Tyler Duncan, Ryan Moore, Ben Taylor

10:29 am - Matt Kuchar, Aaron Baddeley, Kevin Streelman

10:40 am - Rafael Campos, Kevin Yu, Si Woo Kim

10:51 am - Tom Whitney, Blaine Hale Jr., Kyle Westmoreland

11:02 am - Ryan McCormick, Raul Pereda, Marcus Byrd

Tee 10:

8:50 am - Cody Gribble, Sangmoon Bae, Ben Griffin

9:01 am - Sung Kang, Andrew Novak, Dylan Wu

9:12 am - Robert Streb, Bill Haas, Chandler Phillips

9:23 am - Brice Garnett, Mackenzie Hughes, K.H. Lee

9:34 am - Lucas Glover, Seamus Power, Francesco Molinari

9:45 am - Zecheng Dou, Kevin Dougherty, Jacob Modleski (a)

9:56 am - Adam Long, Sam Ryder, Jacob Bridgeman

10:07 am - Garrick Higgo, Martin Trainer, Eric Cole

10:18 am - Austin Cook, Josh Teater, Hayden Buckley

10:29 am - Nick Hardy, J.J. Spaun, Stewart Cink

10:40 am - Kevin Kisner, Brendon Todd, Adam Schenk

10:51 am - Tim Wilkinson, Erik Barnes, Reid Davenport

11:02 am - MJ Daffue, Anders Albertson, Drew Doyle

Plantation Course - Tee 1:

8:50 am - Bud Cauley, Robby Shelton, Ryo Hisatsune

9:01 am - S.Y. Noh, Taylor Montgomery, Greyson Sigg

9:12 am - Nick Watney, Maverick McNealy, Roger Sloan

9:23 am - Taylor Moore, Chad Ramey, Andrew Putnam

9:34 am - Camilo Villegas, Matt Wallace, Ryan Brehm

9:45 am - Joe Highsmith, Philip Knowles, Blake McShea

9:56 am - Brandon Wu, S.H. Kim, Ben Kohles

10:07 am - Troy Merritt, Michael Kim, Patrick Fishburn

10:18 am - Lanto Griffin, Vince Whaley, Will Gordon

10:29 am - Davis Riley, Luke List, Adam Svensson

10:40 am - Lee Hodges, Trey Mullinax, Daniel Berger

10:51 am - Martin Laird, Tommy Gainey, Kelly Kraft

11:02 am - Austin Smotherman, Norman Xiong, Paul Peterson

Tee 10:

8:50 am - Nate Lashley, Mark Hubbard, Callum Tarren

9:01 am - Doug Ghim, Justin Lower, Sam Stevens

9:12 am - Peter Malnati, Cameron Champ, Webb Simpson

9:23 am - Jake Knapp, Gary Woodland, Brandt Snedeker

9:34 am - Chez Reavie, Denny McCarthy, Henrik Norlander

9:45 am - Trace Crowe, Wilson Furr, Francisco Bidé

9:56 am - Kevin Tway, William McGirt, Patrick Rodgers

10:07 am - James Hahn, Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young

10:18 am - Richy Werenski, Adam Hadwin, Tyson Alexander

10:29 am - Matt McCarty, Ludvig Åberg, Luke Clanton (a)

10:40 am - Nico Echavarria, J.T. Poston, Brian Harman

10:51 am - Russell Knox, Sean O’Hair, Hayden Springer

11:02 am - Alejandro Tosti, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Steven Fisk

It is pertinent to note that the 2024 RSM Classic will undergo the traditional 36-hole cut on Friday. Saturday’s round 3 tee times will be updated after the cut is announced.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback