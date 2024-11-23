2024 RSM Classic round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The 2024 RSM Classic is scheduled to have its third round on Saturday, November 23. Players will start their game at 9:10 a.m. ET, with Denny McCarthy taking the first shot of the day in a group with Brandon Wu and Kevin Chappell on tee one hole, while Andrew Novak, Sam Stevens, and Patton Kizzire start on the tenth hole.

The 2024 RSM Classic is the final FedEx Cup Fall season event. It started with its inaugural round on November 21, and after the second round on Friday, November 22, Patrick Fishburn took the lead in the game. He shot 64 on Friday and jumped 19 spots on the leaderboard to take a one-stroke lead over Maverick McNealy and Lee Hodges.

Michael Thorbjornsen struggled with his game, shot 69 in the second round, and slipped three spots on the leaderboard, tying for fourth place with Luke Clanton. Meanwhile, Michael Kim, Nico Eschvarria, and Adrien Dumont de Chassart tied for sixth at 8-under.

The tournament has a cutline after 36 holes, and only the players finishing above the line will tee off for the final two rounds over the weekend. After Friday's round, some of the big names on the PGA Tour, including Sepp Straka, Zach Johnson, Wesley Bryan, and Peter Malnati, missed the cut.

2024 RSM Classic round 3 tee times

Here are the tee times for the third round of the 2024 RSM Classic (all-time in ET):

Tee No. 1

9:10 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Brandon Wu, Kevin Chappell

9:21 a.m. – Austin Smotherman, Mark Hubbard, Harris English

9:32 a.m. – Adam Hadwin, Adam Schenk, Kelly Kraft

9:43 a.m. – Robby Shelton, Ryo Hisatsune, Matt Wallace

9:54 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Steven Fisk, Bud Cauley

10:05 a.m. – Joe Highsmith, Will Gordon, Ludvig Åberg

10:16 a.m. – Paul Peterson, Chandler Phillips, Austin Eckroat

10:27 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Martin Laird, Stewart Cink

10:38 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers, Vince Whaley

10:49 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Callum Tarren

11:00 a.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, Luke Clanton, Michael Kim

11:11 a.m. – Patrick Fishburn, Maverick McNealy, Lee Hodges

Tee No. 10

9:10 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Sam Stevens, Patton Kizzire

9:21 a.m. – Jake Knapp, Christo Lamprecht, Phillip Knowles

9:32 a.m. – Blake McShea, Eric Cole, Joseph Bramlett

9:43 a.m. – Lanto Griffin, Brian Harman, Marcus Byrd

9:54 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Jonathan Byrd, S.Y. Noh

10:05 a.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Doug Ghim, Davis Thompson

10:16 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Joel Dahmen, Lucas Glover

10:27 a.m. – Henrik Norlander, S.H. Kim, Kevin Tway

10:38 a.m. – William McGirt, Garrick High, Martin Trainer

10:49 a.m. – Carson Young, Tyson Alexander, Adam Svensson

11:00 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Russell Knox, Hayden Springer

The PGA Tour event will have its finale on Sunday, November 24.

