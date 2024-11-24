2024 RSM Classic round 4 tee times and pairings explored

The 2024 RSM Classic is heading for its finale, with the fourth round taking place on Sunday, November 24. For this round, all the players will tee off at the Seaside Course of Sea Island Golf Club.
The players will start in a group of three on the first and tenth tee holes. The play will start at 9:05 a.m. ET with Denny McCarthy taking the first shot of the day with Andrew Novak and Sam Stevens on the first tee hole, while on the tenth, Austin Smotherman will be joined by Kelly Kraft and SY Noh.
Following Saturday's round, Vince Whaley and Maverick McNealy took the lead in the game by two shots. Both are looking for their maiden victory on the PGA Tour.
Daniel Berger shot 63 in the third round and made a jump up to tie for third place with Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Fishburn, who slipped from the top position, and Michael Thorbjornsen. Luke Clanton tied for seventh place in a two-way tie with Lee Hodges, while Nico Echavarria tied for ninth with Michael Kim.
Notably, Whaley will tee off for the final round in a group with McNealy and Berger on the first tee hole at 11:06 a.m. ET.
2024 RSM Classic round 4 tee times
Here are the tee times of the 2024 RSM Classic (all-time in ET):
Tee No 1
- 9:05 a.m. – Denny McCarthy, Andrew Novak, Sam Stevens
- 9:16 a.m. – Chandler Phillips, Austin Eckroat, Callum Tarren
- 9:27 a.m. – Ryo Hisatsune, Bud Cauley, Ben Griffin
- 9:38 a.m. – Brandon Wu, Kevin Chappell, Mark Hubbard
- 9:49 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, J.T. Poston
- 10:00 a.m. – Hayden Springer, Robby Shelton, Joe Highsmith
- 10:11 a.m. – Kevin Yu, Martin Laird, Henrik Norlander
- 10:22 a.m. – Steven Fisk, Will Gordon, Paul Peterson
- 10:33 a.m. – Michael Kim, Stewart Cink, Joseph Bramlett
- 10:44 a.m. – Luke Clanton (a), Lee Hodges, Nico Echavarria
- 10:55 a.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Michael Thorbjornsen, Patrick Fishburn
- 11:06 a.m. – Vince Whaley, Maverick McNealy, Daniel Berger
Tee No. 10
- 9:05 a.m. – Austin Smotherman, Kelly Kraft, S.Y. Noh
- 9:16 a.m. – Taylor Montgomery, Kevin Tway, Harris English
- 9:27 a.m. – Adam Schenk, Eric Cole, Ludvig Aberg
- 9:38 a.m. – Davis Thompson, Christo Lamprecht, Adam Hadwin
- 9:49 a.m. – Matt Wallace, Brian Harman, Jonathan Byrd
- 10:00 a.m. – Taylor Moore, Lucas Glover, William McGirt
- 10:11 a.m. – Martin Trainer, Blake McShea, Marcus Byrd
- 10:22 a.m. – Doug Ghim, S.H. Kim, Russell Knox
- 10:33 a.m. – Joel Dahmen, Garrick Higgo, Carson Young
- 10:44 a.m. – Adam Svensson, Philip Knowles, Lanto Griffin
- 10:55 a.m. – Tyson Alexander, Patton Kizzire, Jake Knapp
The 2024 RSM Classic is the final FedEx Cup fall season event.