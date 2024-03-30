2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open Saturday round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 30, at the Memorial Park Golf Course. Adam Svensson will take the first shot on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET in a group with Nick Dunlap and Gary Woodland. Some players also tee off at the same time on the tenth hole, with Lanto Griffin teeing off in a group with Andrew Novak and Davis Thompson.
The second round of the tournament was successfully concluded on Friday, March 29, and only the players who scored above the cutline of 1-over par will tee off on Saturday for the third round.
Tony Finau took the lead in the game after Friday's round with an overall score of 9-under. He shot 62 in the second round and jumped 34 positions on the leaderboard. He has a two-stroke lead over Alejandro Tosti.
Thomas Detry was also impressive in the second round and shot 64. He jumped 51 positions to settle in third place. Scottie Scheffler had trouble on Friday, shooting 70 and settling in a tie for fourth place with Taylor Moore, Akshay Bhatia, Joe Highsmith, Stephan Jaeger, and Chad Ramey.
The tournament leader, Tony Finau, will tee off on Saturday, March 30, at 12:40 p.m. ET in a group with Alejandro Tosti and Thomas Detry on the first tee hole. Scheffler will also start his game on the first tee on Saturday in a group with Chad Ramey and Stephan Jaeger.
2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open Saturday round 3 tee times
Here are the Saturday tee times for the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open (all-time in ET):
1st hole
- 10:30 a.m.: Adam Svensson, Nick Dunlap, Gary Woodland
- 10:40 a.m.: Cam Davis, James Hahn, Justin Lower
- 10:50 a.m.: Wilson Furr, Raul Pereda, Beau Hossler
- 11 a.m.: Vincent Norrman, Billy Horschel, Sam Ryder
- 11:10 a.m.: Ryan Palmer, Roger Sloan, Si Woo Kim
- 11:20 a.m.: Victor Perez, Chan Kim, Harrick Higgo
- 11:30 a.m.: Cameron Champ, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Silverman
- 11:40 a.m.: Mark Hubbard, Callum Tarren, Wyndham Clark
- 11:50 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Tyson Alexander, Kevin Dougherty
- 12 p.m.: Max Greyserman, Matti Schmid, J.J. Spaun
- 12:10 p.m.: Davis Riley, Aaron Rai, David Skinns
- 12:20 p.m.: Taylor Moore, Akshay Bhatia, Joe Highsmith
- 12:30 p.m.: Chad Ramey, Stephan Jaeger, Scottie Scheffler
- 12:40 p.m.: Tony Finau, Alejandro Tosti, Thomas Detry
10th hole
- 10:30 a.m.: Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, Davis Thompson
- 10:40 a.m.: Scott Gutschewski, Daniel Berger, Sahith Theegala
- 10:50 a.m.: Adam Long, Alex Noren, Nate Lashley
- 11 a.m.: Erik Barnes, Harry Hall, Dylan Wu
- 11:10 a.m.: K.H. Lee, Ben Griffin, Martin Laird
- 11:20 a.m.: S.H. Kim, Pierceson Coody, Jacob Bridgeman
- 11:30 a.m.: Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, Joseph Bramlett
- 11:40 a.m.: Ryan Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Patrick Rodgers
- 11:50 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Chandler Phillips, Chris Gotterup
- 12 p.m.: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Harrison Endycott, Emilio Gonzalez
- 12:10 p.m.: Ryan Fox, Aaron Baddeley, Sam Stevens
- 12:20 p.m.: Peter Malnati, Will Zalatoris, Nick Hardy
- 12:30 p.m.: Ryan Brehm, Austin Cook, Taylor Pendrith
- 12:40 p.m.: Greyson Sigg, Sam Bennett