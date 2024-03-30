2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open Saturday round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The final round of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 30, at the Memorial Park Golf Course. Adam Svensson will take the first shot on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET in a group with Nick Dunlap and Gary Woodland. Some players also tee off at the same time on the tenth hole, with Lanto Griffin teeing off in a group with Andrew Novak and Davis Thompson.

The second round of the tournament was successfully concluded on Friday, March 29, and only the players who scored above the cutline of 1-over par will tee off on Saturday for the third round.

Tony Finau took the lead in the game after Friday's round with an overall score of 9-under. He shot 62 in the second round and jumped 34 positions on the leaderboard. He has a two-stroke lead over Alejandro Tosti.

Thomas Detry was also impressive in the second round and shot 64. He jumped 51 positions to settle in third place. Scottie Scheffler had trouble on Friday, shooting 70 and settling in a tie for fourth place with Taylor Moore, Akshay Bhatia, Joe Highsmith, Stephan Jaeger, and Chad Ramey.

The tournament leader, Tony Finau, will tee off on Saturday, March 30, at 12:40 p.m. ET in a group with Alejandro Tosti and Thomas Detry on the first tee hole. Scheffler will also start his game on the first tee on Saturday in a group with Chad Ramey and Stephan Jaeger.

2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open Saturday round 3 tee times

Here are the Saturday tee times for the 2024 Texas Children’s Houston Open (all-time in ET):

1st hole

10:30 a.m.: Adam Svensson, Nick Dunlap, Gary Woodland

10:40 a.m.: Cam Davis, James Hahn, Justin Lower

10:50 a.m.: Wilson Furr, Raul Pereda, Beau Hossler

11 a.m.: Vincent Norrman, Billy Horschel, Sam Ryder

11:10 a.m.: Ryan Palmer, Roger Sloan, Si Woo Kim

11:20 a.m.: Victor Perez, Chan Kim, Harrick Higgo

11:30 a.m.: Cameron Champ, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Silverman

11:40 a.m.: Mark Hubbard, Callum Tarren, Wyndham Clark

11:50 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Tyson Alexander, Kevin Dougherty

12 p.m.: Max Greyserman, Matti Schmid, J.J. Spaun

12:10 p.m.: Davis Riley, Aaron Rai, David Skinns

12:20 p.m.: Taylor Moore, Akshay Bhatia, Joe Highsmith

12:30 p.m.: Chad Ramey, Stephan Jaeger, Scottie Scheffler

12:40 p.m.: Tony Finau, Alejandro Tosti, Thomas Detry

10th hole

10:30 a.m.: Lanto Griffin, Andrew Novak, Davis Thompson

10:40 a.m.: Scott Gutschewski, Daniel Berger, Sahith Theegala

10:50 a.m.: Adam Long, Alex Noren, Nate Lashley

11 a.m.: Erik Barnes, Harry Hall, Dylan Wu

11:10 a.m.: K.H. Lee, Ben Griffin, Martin Laird

11:20 a.m.: S.H. Kim, Pierceson Coody, Jacob Bridgeman

11:30 a.m.: Michael Kim, Bud Cauley, Joseph Bramlett

11:40 a.m.: Ryan Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Patrick Rodgers

11:50 a.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Chandler Phillips, Chris Gotterup

12 p.m.: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Harrison Endycott, Emilio Gonzalez

12:10 p.m.: Ryan Fox, Aaron Baddeley, Sam Stevens

12:20 p.m.: Peter Malnati, Will Zalatoris, Nick Hardy

12:30 p.m.: Ryan Brehm, Austin Cook, Taylor Pendrith

12:40 p.m.: Greyson Sigg, Sam Bennett