2024 Wells Fargo Championship weather update: Will there be a rain delay on Saturday?

Wells Fargo Championship - Round Two
The third round of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, at the Quail Hollow Country Club. However, according to the weather report, there is a high likelihood that the tournament will be affected by rainfall and showers.

Saturday morning is expected to bring showers with temperatures around 50°F. The Weather Network forecasts a 90 percent chance of rainfall. There is also a significant risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon, with an 80 percent chance of rainfall, posing a potential threat to the tournament.

The evening weather carries a similar risk of thunderstorms with a decent chance of rainfall. Throughout the day, temperatures are expected to range from 50°F to 60°F.

Here is the Saturday's weather report for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, as per The Weather Network:

Morning

  • Weather: Showers
  • Temperature: 50°F
  • POP: 90%
  • Rain: 0.5-0.75
  • Wind: 14 mph S
  • Wind gust: 25 mph
  • Humidity: 66%

Afternoon

  • Weather: Risk of a thunderstorm
  • Temperature: 59°F
  • POP: 80%
  • Rain: ~0.1
  • Wind: 17 mph W
  • Wind gust: 28 mph
  • Humidity: 72%

Evening

  • Weather: Risk of a thunderstorm
  • Temperature: 59°F
  • POP: 60%
  • Rain: ~0.1
  • Wind: 17 mph W
  • Wind gust: 30 mph
  • Humidity: 63%

Overnight

  • Weather: Light rain
  • Temperature: 50°F
  • POP: 60%
  • Rain: ~0.1
  • Wind: 21 mph NW
  • Wind gust: 32 mph
  • Humidity: 76%

2024 Wells Fargo Championship final round weather report

The final round of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship is scheduled for Sunday, May 12. According to the aforementioned source, there is a minimal chance of rainfall at the venue on Sunday. The morning temperature is reported to be around 50°F, with only a trace of rainfall expected. However, the weather is expected to be fine throughout the day.

In the afternoon, there may be a mix of sun and clouds, with a 30 percent chance of rainfall. The evening is forecasted to be mainly sunny, with a 20 percent chance of rainfall.

Here is the final round weather report for the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, as per The Weather Network:

Morning

  • Weather: Cloudy with showers
  • Temperature: 50°F
  • POP: 40%
  • Rain: trace
  • Wind: 17 mph NW
  • Wind gust: 30 mph
  • Humidity: 82%

Afternoon

  • Weather: A mix of sun and clouds
  • Temperature: 61°F
  • POP: 30%
  • Rain: -
  • Wind: 10 mph W
  • Wind gust: 23 mph
  • Humidity: 72%

Evening

  • Weather: Mainly sunny
  • Temperature: 59°F
  • POP: 20%
  • Rain: -
  • Wind: 8 mph S
  • Wind gust: 21 mph
  • Humidity: 63%

Overnight

  • Weather: Partly cloudy
  • Temperature: 54°F
  • POP: 30%
  • Rain: -
  • Wind: 15 mph S
  • Wind gust: 26 mph
  • Humidity: 67%

Following the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship, Xander Schauffele topped the leaderboard, followed by Rory McIlroy and Jason Day, who tied for second place.

