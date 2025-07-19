2025 Barracuda Championship Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The penultimate round of the 2025 Barracuda Championship will be played on Saturday, July 19. All players will tee off from the Tahoe Mountain Club's first hole from 8:10 a.m. PDT in groups of twos.
Ricardo Gouveia and Chesson Hadley are the first group to tee it up. They are tied for last place, 60th, at the 2025 Barracuda Championship with five other players, including Camilo Villegas and Matt NeSmith, who each have 11 points.
Joel Dahmen is tied for fifth place at the 2025 Barracuda Championship with four other players who all bear 22 points each to their names. The third round of the Barracuda Championship will see Dahmen tee it up with Isaiah Salinda at 1:30 p.m. PDT.
Rico Hoey leads the 2025 Barracuda Championship with 26 points accumulated over 36 holes of competition. The leader group for Saturday's round comprises Hoey and Erik van Rooyen, who are tied for second place with Max McGreevy. The leader group will take on the Tahoe Mountain Club at 1:50 p.m. PDT.
2025 Barracuda Championship Round 3 Tee Times and Pairings
Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for the penultimate round of the 2025 Barracuda Championship, with all times mentioned in local time PDT (via PGA Tour):
- 8:10 AM - Chesson Hadley, Ricardo Gouveia
- 8:20 AM - Camilo Villegas, Mark Hubbard
- 8:30 AM - Matt NeSmith, Joel Girrbach
- 8:40 AM - David Longmire, Ben Silverman
- 8:50 AM - Brandon Wu, Zac Blair
- 9:00 AM - Ryo Hisatsune, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- 9:10 AM - Doug Ghim, Ben Polland
- 9:25 AM - Brandon Robinson Thompson, Austin Cook
- 9:35 AM - Luke List, Jonathan Byrd
- 9:45 AM - David Skinns, Will Gordon
- 9:55 AM - Ivan Cantero Gutierrez, Thomas Rosenmueller
- 10:05 AM - Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa
- 10:15 AM - Quade Cummins, Trevor Cone
- 10:25 AM - Pierceson Coody, Paul Peterson
- 10:40 AM - Ricky Castillo, Patrick Newcomb
- 10:50 AM - Marcus Kinhult, Nick Watney
- 11:00 AM - Nate Lashley, Beau Hossler
- 11:10 AM - Robin Williams, Jacques Kruyswijk
- 11:20 AM - Jason Scriverner, Kris Ventura
- 11:30 AM - Callum Shinkwin, Ben Martin
- 11:40 AM - Patrick Fishburn, Carson Young
- 11:55 AM - Andrew Wilson, Martin Laird
- 12:05 PM - Andrew Putnam, Chandler Phillips
- 12:15 PM - Kevin Roy, Dyland Frittelli
- 12:25 PM - Joseph Bramlett, Hayden Springer
- 12:35 PM - Hayden Buckley, Dale Whitnell
- 12:45 PM - Sam Ryder, Lanto Griffin
- 1:00 PM - David Lipsky, Todd Clements
- 1:10 PM - Jackson Suber, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 1:20 PM - Vince Whaley, Ryan Gerard
- 1:30 PM - Isaiah Salinda, Joel Dahmen
- 1:40 PM - Max McGreevy, Tom Valliant
- 1:50 PM - Rico Hoey, Erik van Rooyen