2025 LIV Golf UK: Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Published Jul 25, 2025 19:07 GMT
LIV Golf Invitational - Tulsa - Day One - Source: Getty
LIV Golf 2025 flag - Source: Getty

Round 1 of the 2025 LIV Golf UK proved extremely competitive, with the JCB Golf & Country Club posing a formidable challenge to the golfers competing on Friday, July 25. After an interesting day of the game and a lot of ups and downs, the tour recently dropped the tee groups for Round 2. As usual, it will be a shotgun start, beginning at 1:05 p.m. local time.

A shotgun start means that on every hole, there will be a group of three golfers teeing off at the same time. Because there are 54 golfers competing in the LIV Golf UK, there will be two holes with two tee groups (Hole 1 and Hole 10). On Hole 1, the group, which includes all the golfers who are currently tied for 4th with a total score of 5-under par, Carlos Ortiz, Bubba Watson, and Lee Westwood, will tee off first.

After 11 minutes, the group of golfers tied for first with a total score of 6-under par will kick off their second round of the LIV Golf UK. Thus, at 1:16 PM, Brandon Grace, Joaquin Niemann, and Adrian Meronk will tee off together.

Talking about Hole 10, it will see two groups teeing off in the same way. On one hand, Sebastian Munoz, Louis Oosthuizen, and Henrik Stenson will tee off at 1:05 p.m., and on the other hand, at 1:16 p.m., Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Jason Kokrak will kick start their second round.

What are the Round 2 tee groups in the LIV Golf UK?

LIV Golf UK by JCB - Day One - Source: Getty
LIV Golf UK by JCB - Day One - Source: Getty

Talking more about all the Round 2 tee groups in the LIV Golf UK, here's a proper look at them:

Hole 1 | 1:05 p.m. local time

  • Carlos Ortiz (-5)
  • Bubba Watson (-5)
  • Lee Westwood (-5)

Hole 1 | 1:16 p.m. local time

  • Branden Grace (-6)
  • Joaquin Niemann (-6)
  • Adrian Meronk (-6)

Hole 2

  • Caleb Surratt (-4)
  • Tyrrell Hatton (-4)
  • Paul Casey (-4)

Hole 3

  • Charl Schwartzel (-3)
  • Cameron Tringale (-3)
  • Marc Leishman (-4)

Hole 4

  • Bryson DeChambeau (-3)
  • Cameron Smith (-3)
  • Charles Howell III (-3)

Hole 5

  • Patrick Reed (-3)
  • Sam Horsfield (-3)
  • David Puig (-3)

Hole 6

  • Yubin Jang (-2)
  • Andy Ogletree (-2)
  • Tom McKibbin (-3)
Hole 7

  • Thomas Pieters (-1)
  • Dean Burmester (-2)
  • Lucas Herbert (-2)

Hole 8

  • Phil Mickelson (-1)
  • Ben Campbell (-1)
  • Josele Ballester (-1)

Hole 10

  • Sebastian Muñoz (E)
  • Louis Oosthuizen (E)
  • Henrik Stenson (-1)

Hole 10 | 1:16 p.m. local time

  • Talor Gooch (-1)
  • Matt Jones (-1)
  • Jason Kokrak (-1)

Hole 11

  • Mito Pereira (E)
  • Martin Kaymer (E)
  • Richard Bland (E)

Hole 12

  • Ian Poulter (E)
  • Matthew Wolff (E)
  • Brendan Steele (E)

Hole 13

  • Peter Uihlein (+1)
  • Jon Rahm (E)
  • Sergio Garcia (E)
Hole 14

  • Anthony Kim (+1)
  • Danny Lee (+1)
  • Frederik Kjettrup (+1)

Hole 15

  • Jinichiro Kozuma (+1)
  • Harold Varner III (+1)
  • Brooks Koepka (+1)

Hole 16

  • Kevin Na (+2)
  • Graeme McDowell (+1)
  • Abraham Ancer (+1)

Hole 17

  • Anirban Lahiri (+5)
  • Chieh-Po Lee (+4)
  • Dustin Johnson (+3)
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

