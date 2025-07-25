2025 LIV Golf UK: Round 2 tee times and pairings explored

Round 1 of the 2025 LIV Golf UK proved extremely competitive, with the JCB Golf &amp; Country Club posing a formidable challenge to the golfers competing on Friday, July 25. After an interesting day of the game and a lot of ups and downs, the tour recently dropped the tee groups for Round 2. As usual, it will be a shotgun start, beginning at 1:05 p.m. local time.A shotgun start means that on every hole, there will be a group of three golfers teeing off at the same time. Because there are 54 golfers competing in the LIV Golf UK, there will be two holes with two tee groups (Hole 1 and Hole 10). On Hole 1, the group, which includes all the golfers who are currently tied for 4th with a total score of 5-under par, Carlos Ortiz, Bubba Watson, and Lee Westwood, will tee off first.After 11 minutes, the group of golfers tied for first with a total score of 6-under par will kick off their second round of the LIV Golf UK. Thus, at 1:16 PM, Brandon Grace, Joaquin Niemann, and Adrian Meronk will tee off together.Talking about Hole 10, it will see two groups teeing off in the same way. On one hand, Sebastian Munoz, Louis Oosthuizen, and Henrik Stenson will tee off at 1:05 p.m., and on the other hand, at 1:16 p.m., Talor Gooch, Matt Jones, and Jason Kokrak will kick start their second round.What are the Round 2 tee groups in the LIV Golf UK?LIV Golf UK by JCB - Day One - Source: GettyTalking more about all the Round 2 tee groups in the LIV Golf UK, here's a proper look at them:Hole 1 | 1:05 p.m. local timeCarlos Ortiz (-5)Bubba Watson (-5)Lee Westwood (-5)Hole 1 | 1:16 p.m. local timeBranden Grace (-6)Joaquin Niemann (-6)Adrian Meronk (-6)Hole 2Caleb Surratt (-4)Tyrrell Hatton (-4)Paul Casey (-4)Hole 3Charl Schwartzel (-3)Cameron Tringale (-3)Marc Leishman (-4)Hole 4Bryson DeChambeau (-3)Cameron Smith (-3)Charles Howell III (-3)Hole 5Patrick Reed (-3)Sam Horsfield (-3)David Puig (-3)Hole 6Yubin Jang (-2)Andy Ogletree (-2)Tom McKibbin (-3)Hole 7Thomas Pieters (-1)Dean Burmester (-2)Lucas Herbert (-2)Hole 8Phil Mickelson (-1)Ben Campbell (-1)Josele Ballester (-1)Hole 10Sebastian Muñoz (E)Louis Oosthuizen (E)Henrik Stenson (-1)Hole 10 | 1:16 p.m. local timeTalor Gooch (-1)Matt Jones (-1)Jason Kokrak (-1)Hole 11Mito Pereira (E)Martin Kaymer (E)Richard Bland (E)Hole 12Ian Poulter (E)Matthew Wolff (E)Brendan Steele (E)Hole 13Peter Uihlein (+1)Jon Rahm (E)Sergio Garcia (E)Hole 14Anthony Kim (+1)Danny Lee (+1)Frederik Kjettrup (+1)Hole 15Jinichiro Kozuma (+1)Harold Varner III (+1)Brooks Koepka (+1)Hole 16Kevin Na (+2)Graeme McDowell (+1)Abraham Ancer (+1)Hole 17Anirban Lahiri (+5)Chieh-Po Lee (+4)Dustin Johnson (+3)