$20Bn worth brand’s subsidiary makes stance clear on Bryson DeChambeau’s Masters statement days after signing him

Bryson DeChambeau is showing excellent form at the 2025 Masters. The Crushers GC captain had a wonderful second round at Augusta National Golf Club, finishing one shot behind leader Justin Rose.

The two-time U.S. Open winner gave a hint about Reebok dropping a brand-new footwear and apparel lineup. The company came on board with Crushers GC in 2025 and is all set to partner with Bryson DeChambeau.

In the post-match conference after round 2, DeChambeau told the press about his mindset. LIV Golf shared the clip on Instagram. Take a look:

"It definitely can be tough at times when you're thinking about it. I think grounding yourself is super important. Realizing where you're at, knowing how many holes you have left, knowing there's a lot of golf left, not getting too far ahead of yourself is important and that's something you have to learn over the course of time with a lot of experience."

DeChambeau added:

"You have to put yourself in position, you have to fail, you have to lose, you have to win, you have to come from behind, you have to hold a lead. All those expectations and feelings have to get conquered in your mind. That's why this game is played between your ears."

Amid many fan reactions, Reebok dropped three clapping emojis, extending its support to Bryson DeChambeau.

Reebok extends their support to DeChambeau/source: @livgolf_league

Reebok is a giant footwear and sports apparel company and is a subsidiary of the U.S. based Authentic Brands Group. Reebok became a subsidiary of ABG in 2021. As reported by Bloomberg, Reebok is valued at around $20 billion.

Bryson DeChambeau is second in the Masters Tournament leaderboard. On Friday, he shot four birdies on the front nine, including consecutive ones on the par-3 4th hole and par-4 5th. Although he spent a bogey free front nine, DeChambeau bogeyed once on the back nine.

He bogeyed at the par-3 16th hole. However, DeChambeau responded with a birdie on the next hole. At the end of round two, he scored a round total of 68 (-4).

Bryson DeChambeau's professional wins so far

Before joining Saudi Arabia's PIF-backed golf league, DeChambeau played in the PGA Tour and the Web.com Tour. While playing in LIV Golf, he's also a part of the DP World Tour.

"The Scientist" has 13 professional wins, including two major victories. Here's a detailed look at Bryson DeChambeau's professional victories so far, with the major wins highlighted in bold:

2016: DAP Championship, 273 (-7)

2017: John Deere Classic, 266 (-18)

2018: Memorial Tournament, 273 (-15)

2018: The Northern Trust, 266 (-18)

2018: Dell Technologies Championship, 268 (-16)

2018: Shriners Hospitals for Children's Open, 263 (-21)

2019: Omega Dubai Desert Classic, 264 (-24)

2020: Rocket Mortgage Classic, 265 (-23)

2020: U.S. Open, 274 (-6)

2021: Arnold Palmer Invitational, 277 (-11)

2024: U.S. Open, 274 (-6)

