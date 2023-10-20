3 big takeaways from LIV CEO Greg Norman’s first public comments in over 4 months

Greg Norman appeared before the media after a break on Thursday. Making public comments for the first time since June 6, when the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund announced a surprise framework agreement, the LIV CEO gave some updates on the same as well.

The three big takeaways from Norman’s comments include him dismissing the possibility of his ousting, confidence in LIV Golf and his salty take on the PGA Tour despite the framework agreement. Speaking at Trump Doral, ahead of the Saudi-backed circuit’s Team Championship, the commissioner voiced confidence in his role and the deal set in place by the PIF.

3 big takeaways from Greg Norman’s comments

#1 Norman is confident in his role as CEO

The Aussie, while speaking with a small group of reporters, dismissed rumors suggesting he could be on the way out of LIV command. The former PGA Tour star slammed reports of his potential ousting and said that he knew they ‘weren’t true.’ The 68-year-old further stated that he “paid zero attention” to the claims.

Greg Norman said:

“I knew it (reports of Norman’s ousting from LIV) wasn’t true. There’s so much white noise running around out there, I paid very, very, I actually paid zero attention to it. I know sitting in this seat today, I know every step I’ve made has been for the right reasons, right reasons for the game of golf.

So I was never in any fear of anybody saying anything or any animus against me or anything like that. Because the business model works.”

#2 Greg Norman is bullish on LIV Golf’s growth

The two-time Open champion and former World No. 1 exuded confidence in LIV Golf like never before. Norman boasted about the circuit’s growth and said that the “independent” series has ‘nowhere but up’ to go. He also hyped LIV's 2024 schedule set to be released in the coming week.

Greg Norman said:

“LIV is independent. I don’t see LIV going anywhere but up… As we look forward into 2024, we’ve got a full schedule now, some places we’ve been to before, but we’ve got some new venues as well, reaching different new regions."

It is important to note that the controversial series’ new 2024 schedule is set to have increased events, spread over venues in Hong Kong, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Singapore and South Korea.

#3 Norman is not content with the PGA Tour despite the Saudi framework deal

Norman further noted that he’s not been involved in discussions with the PIF and PGA Tour about the framework agreement. While the LIV commissioner showed utmost confidence in the deal, he also shed light on the PGA’s lack of support from the get-go.

Greg Norman said:

"The framework agreement, I hope it happens for the PGA Tour as well, too… That’s why I wanted to speak to Jay Monahan a long time ago. I wanted to speak to him to explain the value of what our product is and the value of what we can give back to everybody. They chose not to. So, I’ll leave it up them to figure it out."

With some solid statements being made in public, it’ll be interesting to see how the LIV CEO’s comments age in the coming months.