“3 of the Top 10 were LIV golfers” – Fans react to Brandel Chamblee accusing LIV Golf of starting Rory McIlroy rumors after ‘poor showing’ at Masters

Veteran golf analyst Brandel Chamblee said on Tuesday, April 16, that he's confident that the rumor about Rory McIlroy joining LIV Golf was spread by the league itself after its players failed to make any impression at the Masters.

Earlier this week, a few reports claimed that McIlroy was on the verge of signing with LIV Golf for a whopping $850,000,000. The rumor spread like wildfire until the Northern Irishman quashed them, saying that he would play on the PGA Tour till the end of his career.

On Tuesday, Chamblee took to X to share his opinion on the recent turn of events. He wrote:

"I have no doubt that this rumor was started by Saudis/LIV… to benefit Saudis/LIV after such a poor showing, as a group, at The Masters. I’d be very surprised if this turns out to be true."

Chamblee's comments received mixed responses from fans. While some felt he was making sense, many countered him, saying that three of the LIV-associated golfers finished inside the top-12 in Augusta.

"3 of the Top 10 were Liv golfers, Bryson dominated the first day, Chamblee is a helmet," one fan wrote.

"Makes sense," another user seconded Chamblee's comments.

"I mean what the hell is he talking about? Bryson and Cam Smith both tied for 6th, Hatton was 9th, Reed was 12th. Bryson was top 3 for most of the tournament," one user countered.

"Man this guy is squeezing everything out of his ending career… all the old golf heads need to just move on…… at this point YouTube golf is better then PGA and LIV," another user wrote.

"It's hard to argue against everything he said. LIV targeted the stars and overaid them. It's a failure that no one was in contention. They got the no. 2 in the world (Rahm), best in majors since Tiger (Brooks), hottest player in '22 (Cam), multiple major winners, etc. All bowed," one user commented.

"Golf ratings had a poor showing and Brandel is part of that problem," one user criticized the former golfer. "His endless pursuit to divide fans is getting so tiring. Even my 81 yo Dad is sick of listening to him beat on about LIV."

What's next on LIV Golf?

LIV Golf will now head to Australia for LIV Golf Adelaide, their sixth event of the season. The event will take place from Apr. 26 to 28 at the Grange Golf Club.

Currently, Joaquin Niemann is leading the season's standings with two wins in five starts. In the team standings, Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC is leading at the top with 104 points. Jon Rahm's Legion XIII, which has also won two events, is in second place with 78 points.

