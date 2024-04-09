“3-way playoff” “Is he wrong?” – Fans react to Brandel Chamblee’s wild prediction on the 2024 Masters winner

Golf Channel's panelist Brandel Chamblee is rooting for Scottie Scheffler to dominate at the Masters 2024. He recently said that the golfer might end up winning the tournament by a huge margin if he manages to putt well this week.
Scheffler won the green jacket a couple of years ago, and since then, he has been among the top favorites to win at Augusta. This year is no different, as he is entering the week with already two title wins this season.
During the recently held Golf Central Live From The Masters, Chamblee predicted the World No. 1 golfer to win the Masters by a huge margin.
"It’s maybe a little bit early to be predicting a blowout victory, but look… If Scheffler putts good, I could see him winning by 8 or 10 shots," he said.
Fans had mixed reactions to Chamblee's prediction. While many agreed with him given Scheffler's ridiculous consistency this season. However, few fans felt the past results didn't mean much at the Masters.
Here's a look at some of the reactions:
"3 way playoff"
"Is he wrong?"
"Yea, the guy with 1 major who seems to come up short when the lights come on is gonna run away with it. Not Brooks, not the guy with 5 majors. Surely not him"
"Idk he missed a few big putts coming down the stretch in Houston that coulda won him the tourney. There may be some lingering thoughts of doubt still creeping around up there."
Here's a look at some more reactions:
Who is the favorite for the Masters 2024? Odds explored
Here's a look at the favorites for the Masters 2024 (as per Sportsline):
- Scottie Scheffler: +325
- Rory McIlroy: +1000
- Brooks Koepka: +1100
- Jon Rahm: +1200
- Wyndham Clark: +1500
- Xander Schauffele: +1800
- Will Zalatoris: +2000
- Hideki Matsuyama: +2000
- Jordan Spieth: +2000
- Viktor Hovland: +2200
- Ludvig Aberg: +2500
- Joaquin Niemann: +2500
- Cameron Smith: +2800
- Justin Thomas: +2800
- Patrick Cantlay: +2800
- Collin Morikawa: +3000
- Dustin Johnson: +3300
- Tony Finau: +3500
- Bryson DeChambeau: +3500
- Brian Harman: +3500
- Shane Lowry: +4000
- Max Homa: +4000
- Cameron Young: +4000
- Jason Day: +4000
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +4000
- Min Woo Lee: +5000
- Sam Burns: +5000
- Sahith Theegala: +5000
- Tommy Fleetwood: +5500
- Sergio Garcia: +6000
- Tyrrell Hatton: +6000
- Byeong-hun An: +6500
- Chris Kirk: +7000
- Tom Kim: +7000
- Russell Henley: +7000
- Patrick Reed: +7000
- Rickie Fowler: +7500
- Akshay Bhatia: +7500
- Corey Conners: +7500
- Sungjae Im: +7500
- Si Woo Kim: +8000
- Denny McCarthy: +9000
- Adam Scott: +9000
- Justin Rose: +9000
- Phil Mickelson: +10000
- Tiger Woods: +10000