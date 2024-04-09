“3-way playoff” “Is he wrong?” – Fans react to Brandel Chamblee’s wild prediction on the 2024 Masters winner

Golf Channel's panelist Brandel Chamblee is rooting for Scottie Scheffler to dominate at the Masters 2024. He recently said that the golfer might end up winning the tournament by a huge margin if he manages to putt well this week.

Scheffler won the green jacket a couple of years ago, and since then, he has been among the top favorites to win at Augusta. This year is no different, as he is entering the week with already two title wins this season.

During the recently held Golf Central Live From The Masters, Chamblee predicted the World No. 1 golfer to win the Masters by a huge margin.

"It’s maybe a little bit early to be predicting a blowout victory, but look… If Scheffler putts good, I could see him winning by 8 or 10 shots," he said.

Expand Tweet

Fans had mixed reactions to Chamblee's prediction. While many agreed with him given Scheffler's ridiculous consistency this season. However, few fans felt the past results didn't mean much at the Masters.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"3 way playoff"

Expand Tweet

"Is he wrong?"

Expand Tweet

"Yea, the guy with 1 major who seems to come up short when the lights come on is gonna run away with it. Not Brooks, not the guy with 5 majors. Surely not him"

Expand Tweet

"Idk he missed a few big putts coming down the stretch in Houston that coulda won him the tourney. There may be some lingering thoughts of doubt still creeping around up there."

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Who is the favorite for the Masters 2024? Odds explored

Here's a look at the favorites for the Masters 2024 (as per Sportsline):

Scottie Scheffler: +325

Rory McIlroy: +1000

Brooks Koepka: +1100

Jon Rahm: +1200

Wyndham Clark: +1500

Xander Schauffele: +1800

Will Zalatoris: +2000

Hideki Matsuyama: +2000

Jordan Spieth: +2000

Viktor Hovland: +2200

Ludvig Aberg: +2500

Joaquin Niemann: +2500

Cameron Smith: +2800

Justin Thomas: +2800

Patrick Cantlay: +2800

Collin Morikawa: +3000

Dustin Johnson: +3300

Tony Finau: +3500

Bryson DeChambeau: +3500

Brian Harman: +3500

Shane Lowry: +4000

Max Homa: +4000

Cameron Young: +4000

Jason Day: +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick: +4000

Min Woo Lee: +5000

Sam Burns: +5000

Sahith Theegala: +5000

Tommy Fleetwood: +5500

Sergio Garcia: +6000

Tyrrell Hatton: +6000

Byeong-hun An: +6500

Chris Kirk: +7000

Tom Kim: +7000

Russell Henley: +7000

Patrick Reed: +7000

Rickie Fowler: +7500

Akshay Bhatia: +7500

Corey Conners: +7500

Sungjae Im: +7500

Si Woo Kim: +8000

Denny McCarthy: +9000

Adam Scott: +9000

Justin Rose: +9000

Phil Mickelson: +10000

Tiger Woods: +10000