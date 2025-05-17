5 golfers who missed the cut at the 2025 PGA Championship ft. Ludvig Aberg

Following the conclusion of the 2025 PGA Championship's second round, a cut was imposed. Players who posted a 36 hole score of 1 over par or better made it through to the weekend.

Ad

Nearly half the field will head home early due to a few lost strokes on the golf course. Several of the PGA Tour's biggest names, including Ludvig Aberg, fought their hardest on Friday to secure a spot into the weekend but fell short.

Here's a look at a few of the biggest names that missed the cut at the 2025 PGA Championship (via PGA Tour):

#1. Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg, PGA Championship (Image via Imagn)

Ludvig Aberg posted an opening round score of 1 under par 70 at the PGA Championship to tie for the 29th place heading into Friday's round. With a back nine start, he found himself in trouble midway through the day. The Swede golfer began with two birdies and one par in the first 15 holes.

Ad

Trending

Unfortunately, after a bogey on the 16th hole, he encountered double bogeys on the 17th and 18th holes. Aberg went on to end the day with a 4 over par 75 score to miss the cut by two strokes.

#2. Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth, PGA Championship (Image via Imagn)

Jordan Spieth opened up the 2025 PGA Championship with a five over par 76 score. Determined to make the cut this week, he fought hard on Friday and posted a 3 under par 68 score.

Ad

The American golfer began Friday's round with a back nine start and an incredible eagle on the 10th hole. Spieth demonstrated consistency on the course with two bogeys, three birdies, and one eagle. He however, missed the cut by one stroke.

#3. Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry, PGA Championship (Image vua Imagn)

Despite an unfortunate result, Shane Lowry played consistently during the first two rounds of the 2025 PGA Championship. He posted an opening round score of 2 over par 73 and needed an under par round on Friday to make the cut.

Ad

The Irishman recorded three birdies and three bogeys to total even par 71 for the second round. Shane Lowry missed the cut at the 2025 PGA Championship by one stroke.

#4. Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama, PGA Championship (Image via Getty)

Hideki Matsuyama has been on the hunt to add a second Major championship victory to his name since the 2021 Masters Tournament. Having had two top 5 finishes at the PGA Championship, he missed the cut this year.

Ad

The Japanese golfer posted scores of 1 over par 72 and 2 over par 73 to total 3 over par for 36 holes. Matsuyama missed the cut by a two stroke deficit. Although he played many stunning approach shots this week, he failed to hole putts for birdies.

#5. Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson, PGA Championship (Image via Imagn)

Phil Mickelson opened up the tournament with a poor 8 over par 79 round. Friday's round saw the LIV Golf star card in seven birdies. However, four bogeys and one quadruple bogey set him back even further.

With a one over par 72 round on Friday, Mickelson totalled 9 over par for 36 holes.This marks the two time PGA Championship winner's third consecutive missed cut in the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More