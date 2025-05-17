5 golfers who missed the cut at the 2025 PGA Championship ft. Ludvig Aberg

Following the conclusion of the 2025 PGA Championship's second round, a cut was imposed. Players who posted a 36 hole score of 1 over par or better made it through to the weekend.
Nearly half the field will head home early due to a few lost strokes on the golf course. Several of the PGA Tour's biggest names, including Ludvig Aberg, fought their hardest on Friday to secure a spot into the weekend but fell short.
Here's a look at a few of the biggest names that missed the cut at the 2025 PGA Championship (via PGA Tour):
#1. Ludvig Aberg
Ludvig Aberg posted an opening round score of 1 under par 70 at the PGA Championship to tie for the 29th place heading into Friday's round. With a back nine start, he found himself in trouble midway through the day. The Swede golfer began with two birdies and one par in the first 15 holes.
Unfortunately, after a bogey on the 16th hole, he encountered double bogeys on the 17th and 18th holes. Aberg went on to end the day with a 4 over par 75 score to miss the cut by two strokes.
#2. Jordan Spieth
Jordan Spieth opened up the 2025 PGA Championship with a five over par 76 score. Determined to make the cut this week, he fought hard on Friday and posted a 3 under par 68 score.
The American golfer began Friday's round with a back nine start and an incredible eagle on the 10th hole. Spieth demonstrated consistency on the course with two bogeys, three birdies, and one eagle. He however, missed the cut by one stroke.
#3. Shane Lowry
Despite an unfortunate result, Shane Lowry played consistently during the first two rounds of the 2025 PGA Championship. He posted an opening round score of 2 over par 73 and needed an under par round on Friday to make the cut.
The Irishman recorded three birdies and three bogeys to total even par 71 for the second round. Shane Lowry missed the cut at the 2025 PGA Championship by one stroke.
#4. Hideki Matsuyama
Hideki Matsuyama has been on the hunt to add a second Major championship victory to his name since the 2021 Masters Tournament. Having had two top 5 finishes at the PGA Championship, he missed the cut this year.
The Japanese golfer posted scores of 1 over par 72 and 2 over par 73 to total 3 over par for 36 holes. Matsuyama missed the cut by a two stroke deficit. Although he played many stunning approach shots this week, he failed to hole putts for birdies.
#5. Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson opened up the tournament with a poor 8 over par 79 round. Friday's round saw the LIV Golf star card in seven birdies. However, four bogeys and one quadruple bogey set him back even further.
With a one over par 72 round on Friday, Mickelson totalled 9 over par for 36 holes.This marks the two time PGA Championship winner's third consecutive missed cut in the event.