5 golfers who under-performed their odds at Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 ft. Aaron Rai

Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 wrapped up with its fourth and final round on Sunday, March 30. Min Woo Lee, who was one of the favorites to win the title, secured the victory in the event. He defeated Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland by one stroke to win his first PGA Tour event of his career.

However, some players, including Aaron Rai, who had odds better than Min Woo Lee, struggled with their game. Rai was among the top favorites with odds of +2800 (via FanDuel) to win the Texas Children's Houston Open, but performed underwhelming, so much so that he missed the cut.

Let's take a look at five golfers who underperformed their odds at the Texas Children's Houston Open:

5 golfers who underperformed their odds at the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025

#1 Aaron Rai

Odds: +2800

Result: Missed Cut

Ahead of the tournament, Aaron Rai was among the top favorites to win the title with odds of +2800. However, he had a rough start at the tournament, where he posted a score of 3-over 73 in the first round with four bogeys against a birdie.

He tried to recover in the second round with four birdies in the front nine. However, in the back nine, he faltered with three bogeys against a single birdie and finished with 2-under 68. He missed the 36-hole cut by four strokes at the PGA Tour event and returned home after playing two rounds.

#2 Sahith Theegala

Odds: +5000

Result: T67

Sahith Theegala also underperformed his odds at the Texas Children's Houston Open. As per FanDuel, his odds to win the tournament were +5000, but the American finished second last, tying for 67th at the tournament after making the cut.

He had a decent start with 70 and 67 in the first two rounds, just enough to make the cut. But Theegala failed to find his rhythm at Memorial Park Golf Course, carding 71 and 71 in the final rounds, and finished far below expectations.

#3 Sungjae Im

Odds: +4000

Result: 60

Sungjae Im's performance also didn't align with expectations. He was among the top-10 favorites with odds of +4000. He had a decent start with a 68 in the first round. However, he failed to capitalize and scored 69, 69 and 70 in the final three rounds, settling at 60th place.

#4 Tony Finau (+3500)

Odds: +3500

Result: T32

Tony Finau's odds of +3500 showed that he could very well be a potential surprise contender. Detry's game at the Texas Children's Houston Open was inconsistent, and he did not manage to break into the upper echelons of the standings.

The 35-year-old started with a round of 70 but rebounded with a score of 65 in the second round. He had another underwhelming round of 70 in the third round. He finished with a 67 in the final round.

#5 Maverick McNealy

Odds: +5000

Result: T32

Maverick McNealy entered the tournament with odds of +5000, indicating another strong performance at Memorial Park. However, he tied for 32nd, scoring 70, 67, 68 and 67 in the four rounds, and failing to make a notable impact on the leaderboard.

