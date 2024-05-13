5 LIV golfers missing from the 2024 PGA Championship ft. Sergio Garcia

The 2024 PGA Championship will be played at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky from May 16 to 19. With 16 players from LIV Golf in the 2024 PGA Championship field, here's a look into those who did not qualify for the Major.

The PGA of America sticks to the tradition of inviting players who are inside or around the top 100 rankings on the Official World Golf Rankings to play Major tournaments along with exemptions for past winners and special invites.

LIV Golf players Adrian Meronk, Lucas Herbert, Patrick Reed, David Puig, and Dean Burmester were invited to the 2024 PGA Championship with rankings of 63rd, 89th, 92nd, 106th, and 130th respectively. LIV Golf 2023 individual winner Talor Gooch was also invited to play in the PGA Championship this year despite being ranked 644th on the Official World Golf Rankings.

With 55 players currently playing in the LIV Golf league, the list of LIV Golf players who are not exempted for any Majors, did not qualify, and/ or will not be playing at the 2024 PGA Championship are:

Sergio Garcia

Abraham Ancer

Richard Bland

Laurie Canter

Paul Casey

Eugenio Chacarra

Branden Grace

Sam Horsfield

Charles Howell III

Matt Jones

Anthony Kim

Jason Kokrak

Jinichiro Kozuma

Anirban Lahiri

Danny Lee

Marc Leishman

Sebastian Munoz

Kevin Na

Carlos Ortiz

Mito Pereira

Louis Oosthuizen

Sergio Garcia will not be playing in the 2024 PGA Championship despite a strong performance in the LIV Golf league. Garcia missed the cut at the 2024 Masters at Augusta National and will not play the upcoming Major despite being eligible.

LIV Golf's Stinger GC Captain and player Louis Oosthuizen will also not be playing at the 2024 PGA Championship despite receiving an invitation to play at the Major. Oosthuizen declined the invitation due to personal reasons.

LIV Golf players in the 2024 PGA Championship field

16 LIV Golf players are included in the 150+ player field for the 2024 PGA Championship. Here is the list of LIV players set to compete at Valhalla Golf Club to win the Wanamaker Trophy:

Dean Burmester (Exemption: Special Invite)

Bryson DeChambeau (Exemption: 2020 U.S. Open Winner)

Talor Gooch (Exemption: Special Invite)

Tyrrell Hatton (Exemption: Top 15 2023 PGA Championship, 2023 Ryder Cup)

Lucas Herbert (Exemption: Special Invite)

Dustin Johnson (Exemption: 2020 Masters Winner)

Martin Kaymer (Exemption: Past Champion)

Brooks Koepka (Exemption: Past Champion)

Adrian Meronk (Exemption: Special Invite)

Phil Mickelson (Exemption: Past Champion)

Joaquin Niemann (Exemption: Special Invite)

Andy Ogletree (Exemption: Top 3 International Federation Ranking)

David Puig (Exemption: Special Invite)

Jon Rahm (Exemption: 2023 Masters Winner, 2021 U.S. Open Winner)

Patrick Reed (Exemption: Special Invite)

Cameron Smith (Exemption: 2022 Open Winner)

13 LIV Golf players out of the 16 playing at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club featured last year at the Major at Oak Hill Country Club.

