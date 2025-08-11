5 players who overperformed at the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago ft. Dean Burmester

The LIV Golf Chicago came to an end in one of the most dramatic ways possible. After the final round of the tournament, three golfers were tied for first place, and eventually Dean Burmester won the playoffs after hitting a birdie on the first hole. Interestingly, Bolingbrook Golf Club was able to give a great time for the golfers. A lot of them regained form and did well in the tournament, and here are five of them.

5 players who overperformed in the LIV Golf Chicago

#5 Chieh Po Lee

Despite some bad tournament performances in the 2025 season, Chieh Po Lee was able to put his game together in the 2025 LIV Golf Chicago. He finished the event with a total score of 3 under par, which pushed him up the leaderboard and tied for 13th place. Interestingly, his tournament was a complete rollercoaster, as he finished the first round with a score of +3. Following that, he shot -4 and -2.

#4 Jason Kokrak

Jason Kokrak's 2025 season has been pretty average so far, but his performance at the LIV Golf Chicago was better than expected. After three days, Kokrak shot two under par, tying for 17th place. The golfer was in excellent form, recording rounds of +2, -2 and -2.

#3 Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson did not have the best performance during his last tournament, LIV Golf United Kingdom. He finished dead last in that tournament, but since then his performance at the LIV Golf Chicago has improved a lot. Johnson got off to a strong start in this tournament, shooting a four-under-par opening round. Following that, Johnson shot two rounds of +2 and +1, finishing the event tied for 25th place.

#2 Richard Bland

Richard Bland had a difficult year in 2025, but at the Bolingbrook Golf Course, he was able to start the tournament strong. Bland was able to shoot a total score of 4 under par, climbing the leaderboard and finishing in a tie for 10th place. The golfer recorded rounds of -1, -3 and even par.

#1 Dean Burmester

Dean Burmester's first win of the season came after a thrilling effort. He was able to give his all throughout the competition and finished at the top of the list with a decent final round. He shot rounds of -3, -6 and even par. Burmester finished the tournament in a three-way tie with Jon Rahm and Josele Ballester.

Interestingly, during the playoffs, Burmester made a birdie on the opening hole. Rahm and Ballester finished with an equal par score on hole 18, a par 4.

