5 players who over performed their odds at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship ft. Alex Noren

The 2025 BMW PGA Championship concluded on September 14 at the Wentworth Golf Club. The course proved to be a hard challenge for golfers, but Alex Noren and Adrien Saddier were able to stand strong with a tied lead after four days of the game. The golfers finished with a total score of 19 under par, capturing the lead by three shots.

Like them, some other golfers were able to play really well in the tournament despite having bad odds heading into it. Here's a look at five of the best among them:

5 golfers who overperformed their odds at the BMW PGA Championship

#5 Harry Hall

Right before the tournament, Harry Hall had +3300 odds of winning it all. Despite the poor odds, Hall made the top 15 and finished his campaign at the Wentworth with a total score of 13 under par. He finished the event in T13 after shooting rounds of 68, 71, 67, and 69. Hall's Wentworth campaign ended with 21 birdies and 8 bogeys.

#4 Marco Penge

Marco Penge delivered one of the strongest performances at the BMW PGA Championship. He had poor odds of +3500, yet despite this, he finished with a total score of 13 under par, tying for 13th place. Penge posted rounds of 68, 69, 71, and 67. In the four rounds of the tournament, the golfer had a roller coaster, shooting 19 birdies, 9 bogeys, three eagles, and one double bogey.

#3 Aaron Rai

Aaron Rai delivered his best performance of the season in the BMW PGA Championship. He had +3500 odds heading into the competition, yet the outcome was fully in his favor. The golfer remained consistent throughout the tournament and finished with a total score of 16 under par. He finished tied for third place after posting rounds of 68, 67, 71, and 66.

Rai also played a bogey-free fourth round, finishing 6 under par. The English golfer's campaign comprised three bogeys, 17 birdies, and one eagle.

#2 Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed also delivered one of his better performances of the 2025 season at Wentworth Golf Club. The golfer was able to play well over four days, finishing with a total score of 16 under par and tying for third place. Before the event, he had odds of +4500, but his performance drastically changed that. Reed concluded the tournament with 21 birdies and five bogeys.

#1 Alex Noren

Alex Noren secured one of the most convincing victories at the Wenworth Golf Club. Noren initially tied Adrien Saddier for the lead with a total score of 19 under par, but he eventually gained the advantage in the playoffs to win the renowned tournament. Interestingly, prior to the event, he had odds of +4000 of performing well in the whole thing.

Noren finished the tournament with 23 birdies, 4 bogeys, 1 double bogey, and an eagle.

