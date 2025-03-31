$7.3M-worth LPGA star shares her excitement from a plane after brother Min Woo Lee wins Houston Open

Minjee Lee shared her excitement on social media after her younger brother, Min Woo Lee won his first PGA Tour title at the Texas Children Houston Open. The tournament concluded on Sunday, March 30 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

Ad

Minjee Lee, who has a net worth of $7.3 million as per Forbes, was mid-flight when Min Woo Lee's win became official. Lee's first win on PGA Tour came in his 56th start by one stroke over Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland.

The LPGA star shared a emotional Instagam story and wrote:

"Winner!!! Jumping out of my plane seat here. So proud of you."

Ahead of the victory, she had shared a photo of the in-flight screen showing Min Woo during the final round and cheered:

Ad

Trending

"C'mon Min (biceps emoji) Bring it home Brutha."

Minjee Lee's Instagram Story

In the post tournament press conference, Min Woo Lee was asked if he had spoken to his sister post the win on PGA Tour. Lee said that he just FaceTimed Minjee and the rest of the family on the cart ride over to the trophy ceremony. He further said (via Tee Scripts):

Ad

"My sister was the first one to pick up. I talked to her yesterday about having dinner tomorrow. She's in Vegas and I live there and she's playing an LPGA tournament there, so it will be very cool to see her. I haven't seen her in a little bit, so it's very cool to have a sister that's really good at golf, and she's going to win soon, too."

Ad

Minjee recently finished solo second at the Blue Bay LPGA in China. She'll next compete at the LPGA Match Play event next week in Las Vegas.

Min Woo Lee says he'd "smoke" his sister from the same tees

In the post tournament press conference, Min Woo Lee was asked how he competes with his sister Minjee in a match play round. Lee said that if they both played from the "same tees" he'd win as he can hit the ball much farther than her.

Ad

"My sister and I, I think if we play from the same tees I'll smoke her because I hit it very far, but if she played from her tees and I played from mine, it would be pretty close," he added (via Tee Scripts).

He further added that his sister has recently started using a longer putter and has been putting really well. He said that over a "long run", she might beat him and joking called her a "robot."

Ad

"Over the long run I think she might beat me. She's a robot. She probably would have hit 19 fairways out of 18 fairways today because she's a robot. She's very straightforward and she's very -- she controls the ball so well. Over time she'll probably win, but if there was a little short sprint I might win," he added.

Minjee Lee is two years older than his brother and turned professional in 2014. She has had 10 LPGA Tour wins in her golf career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback