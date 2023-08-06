76-year-old Florida man arrested after mauling another older person to death on a golf course

A Florida man was arrested for manslaughter after allegedly beating another man to death on a golf course. Robert Edward Moore Jr., 76, was charged with one count of aggravated manslaughter following the death of 87-year-old Dean William Zook.

Zook died weeks after the injuries he sustained during the altercation. According to the arrest affidavit obtained by the NYPost, the incident took place on June 28 at the Glenview County Golf Club, The Villages. The confrontation started when the victim supposedly hit a car, and the assaulter thought it was his.

The affidavit read:

“At the time, an unknown white male subject approached the scene of the minor accident and exclaimed, ‘What the hell, you hit my car!' The victim admitted to hitting the vehicle with his vehicle and asked to exchange insurance information. The unknown subject then struck the 87-year-old victim in the jaw with a closed fist, pushing him backwards.”

Zook tried to protect himelf with his hands, but was unable to do so. When Moore realized that the car was not his, he left the golf course. Doctors discovered a bleed in Zook's brain when he arrived at the hospital.

87-year-old victim succumbs to injuries after Florida man's 'mistaken' assault on golf course

Zook sadly passed away on July 16, 2023, a day before his 88th birthday. Authorities were able to arrest Moore after they saw an article about him scoring a hole-in-one. The article, dated November 2022, saw Moore wearing the same clothes he had on during the time of the assault.

Reportedly, Moore told the authorities that he thought that Zook was trying to flee from the scene. He also added that he was unaware of the victim's age. The affidavit further said:

“The defendant also admitted to knowing the victim was older and appeared to be frail, but stated he did not think he was 87 years of age."

Moore was arrested by the authorities and transferred to the Sumter County Detention Center. He was held at the center on a $30,000 bond. The incident that occured was quite a shocking one, but no further information is available regarding Moore's status.