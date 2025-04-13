A look at Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau’s Augusta records before the final pairing 

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau are almost neck and neck on the leaderboard before the final day of the Masters. Both of them have had a fantastic tournament and are currently in T1 and T2, with McIlroy leading (-12) and DeChambeau right behind (-10). They'll play their final round at 2:30 ET, but first, here is a look at some numbers of the two star golfers.

Ad

On their official Instagram page, LIV Golf posted a comparison between McIlroy and DeChambeau. They gave the fans a clearer picture of who is ahead at this point. Let's look at LIV's comparison of two below:

Bryson DeChambeau Rory McIlroy Total Majors win 2 4 Best Masters Finish T6 2nd Scoring AVG 69.2 68.9 Driving AVG 322.1 Y 315.2 Y G.I.R 70.7% 67.2% Scrambling 60.8% 69.2%

Ad

Trending

LIV Golf's Instagram page also hyped up the face-off between these two great players, with the caption reading:

"Today is the day 🙌It’s the final round of the 89th Masters 🏆#TheMasters @themasters"

Ad

Rory McIlroy is carrying a lot of fans' hopes into this year's Masters. This is McIlroy's 17th Masters, and if he wins, he will become the sixth golfer in history to complete the Career Grand Slam. Before him, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods all accomplished this monumental feat in their careers.

Bryson DeChambeau, on the other hand, is playing in his ninth Masters tournament this year. And he, too, had a make-or-break vision of winning the green coat. In a recent podcast called Under the Umbrella, DeChambeau stated that winning the Masters is his number one goal. Last year, he was in the lead for the majority of the tournament but finished T6 in the end.

Ad

A look at Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau's performance in the Masters thus far

The Showdown: McIlroy and Scheffler v DeChambeau and Koepka - Source: Getty

Rory McIlroy kicked off the Masters pretty decent this year, finishing the first day with an even par of 72. While this was a normal start, he turned it into a masterpiece on the second day. McIlroy rebounded impressively, shooting a 6-under 66 to tie for third place at 6-under overall. His performance improved even more from here.

Ad

McIlroy delivered a historic performance, beginning with six consecutive scores of 3 or better—a Masters record—which included three birdies and an eagle. He finished the round with another 66, bringing his total to 12-under par and giving him a two-shot lead over DeChambeau.

On the other hand, Bryson DeChambeau started the tournament stronger than McIlroy. He did exceptionally well in the first round, finishing at 3 under par 69. He then improved in the second round with a 4-under-par 68, bringing his total to 7-under-par 137. Coming to the third day, he shot a 3-under-par 69, with birdies on three of the last four holes, including a thrilling 48-foot putt on the 18th.

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau are just inches away from realizing their dream of wearing the green coat. It will be interesting to see how they perform in the final round of this year's first Major golf tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More