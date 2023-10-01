"Aditi Ashok getting Olympic flashbacks?" - Fans draw comparison to Olympics performance as Aditi squanders lead to settle for Asian Games silver

After a stunning first three days of action, Aditi Ashok was unable to convert the momentum on the last day to clinch the Asian Games gold.

The Indian golfer led the pack with a score of -22 overnight, and fans were convinced that she would manage to grab the top spot on the podium. However, Ashok seemed unable to find her rhythm on the fourth and final day and after multiple bogeys, she had to settle for silver as Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol claimed the gold.

This isn't the first time Ashok seemingly cracked under pressure, as she had narrowly missed out on a medal at the 2020 Olympics after a series of poor shots towards the conclusion.

While plenty of fans were happy to see Aditi Ashok becoming the first-ever female golfer to claim an Asian Games medal, quite a few took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disappointment over the missed gold.

Aditi Ashok scripts history with her Asian Games silver

Even though Aditi Ashok missed out on gold at the Hangzhou Games, her silver marks the first time an Indian woman has finished on the podium of the marquee event. This is also the first time since 2002 that India has won a medal in golf at the Asian Games.

Ashok has long since been hailed a trailblazer in the game of golf for India. Hailing from Karnataka, the 25-year-old became the first Indian woman to clinch a Ladies European title when she won the Hero Indian Women's Open in 2016. Since then she has gone on to win 3 more Ladies European Tour titles.

Ashok qualified for her first Olympics in 2016, where she was the youngest participant. She finished in 41st place in Rio. The golfer also made the cut for the Tokyo Olympics where she missed out on a bronze medal to finish fourth, with a score of 269 and 15-under par, which happened to be just 2 shots behind the gold medal.