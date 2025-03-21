Adrian Meronk reveals encouraging message from Team Europe captain Luke Donald ahead of Ryder Cup

2025 Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald recently reached out to LIV Golf star Adrian Meronk, encouraging him to continue playing well ahead of selections for Team Europe. Meronk discussed the text he received from Donald with the media.

Viral golf account on X, Flushing It, posted Meronk's comments on X.

“Luke Donald texted me after my win in Riyadh and said, ‘keep playing well.’ Obviously, if I am playing well, I will be available and I want to play. But it is not my main goal. I think the focus is just to play well and see what happens... I feel like my game is progressing nicely, but I just need to be patient and work hard and see what happens," Meronk said.

Meronk has never played in the Ryder Cup before, despite having international success ahead of the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome. The Polish golfer, who joined LIV Golf in 2024, aims to make his Ryder Cup debut in 2025 under Captain Luke Donald.

This week, Adrian Meronk is playing at the Asian Tour's International Series in China. After the first two rounds, Meronk is tied for 32nd place, nine shots behind leader Patrick Reed. Three players in the tournament have the opportunity to qualify for this year's Open Championship. As highlighted by Flushing It, getting one of those spots is one of Meronk's goals this week.

“It is the biggest goal this weekend, to grab one of those spots. I will need to have a good weekend to do that. Yes it is huge for us, especially for me. I do not have any majors yet this year, so that is going to be the main focus for this tournament," Adrian Meronk added.

The 31-year-old's best finish at the Open Championship came in 2023 when he finished tied for 23rd. He also carded his best finish at the PGA Championship in 2023, when he tied for 40th. He's never made the cut at The Masters and the U.S. Open.

Adrian Meronk is off to a solid start in 2025

Meronk at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2025 (via Getty)

Adrian Meronk is off to a hot start in 2025. In his first LIV Golf event of the year in February, Meronk captured his first win at LIV Golf Riyadh. Meronk finished the tournament at 17 under par, two shots clear of runner-up Jon Rahm.

The following week at LIV Golf Adelaide in Australia, Meronk finished tied for 12th place, eight shots behind winner Joaquin Niemann.

Adrian Meronk is a four-time winner on the European Tour, with his two most recent European Tour wins coming in 2023. His win at LIV Golf Riyadh was his first professional win since the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters in Spain in October 2023.

