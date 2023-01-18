“I always fly coach. That’s normal for me” - Tom Hoge is not interested in big money

For Tom Hoge, big money is not something he gets much interest in. It was visible in his decision to fly to Los Angeles to watch his university, TCU, play for the national championship in football against Georgia. It didn't matter to him if it was a 5,000-mile detour between Maui and Hawaii.

Hoge was at Maui for the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Booking a flight wasn't a big deal for Hoge. He received $840,000 for his third-place finish at Kapalua and flew a coach to Los Angeles after that.

“I always fly coach. That’s normal for me,” Hoge said.

Hoge doesn't believe in a lavish life and never overspent on many things barring his habit of spending on a craps table.

Hoge booked 25 A, an exit row.

“I always get an exit row and I get upgraded half the time. I try to hang onto some of this money we make, right?”

It's not the first time Hoge has shown insignificance of money through his actions. Last year, he turned down an eight-figure offer from LIV Golf.

Hoge added that his career approach has always been independent of the basis of money.

“Whenever I’m done, whatever I want to do next is not based on money. I’ll have freedom to make a decision.”

However, it's not as if Hoge never spent money on a luxury. He recalled one incident when he bought a car for himself. He bought a BMW X5 M after crossing $1 million in the 2018 season.

“It’s been a while. I bought a fancy car when I was a little younger. I was lucky because I hadn’t made much money in my career at that point. I realized it didn’t do a lot for me.”

As per Hoge, he still owns it:

“It gets the job done,” said Hoge.

He is trying to get rid of his habit of spending on craps:

“That [craps table] doesn’t pay the bills."

Tom Hoge's profile

Tom Hoge already has three top-ten finishes this season

Tom Hoge went professional in 2011 and has been on Tour since 2015. With career earnings of $13.2 million, he has won 4 professional titles. His first PGA victory came on the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last year, his only so far.

He finished T-9 in last year's PGA Championship. Last year was fruitful for Hoge as he earned more than $5.3 million with his FedEx Cup bonus and finished 10th in his first Tour Championship.

Hoge already has three top 10s this season, including Sentry TOC, the first designated event of the year. He scored in the final round of under nine and was four strokes behind winner Jon Rahm at Kapalua.

Tom Hoge is currently at No. 16 in the FedEx Cup standings and has reached World No. 30, his career-best ranking. He will next appear at the American Express in the PGA West. He will also look forward to the Masters in April to better his past-year record at Augusta National.

