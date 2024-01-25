"Another sellout hypocrite" - Fans react to reports of Adrian Meronk joining LIV Golf after WD from Farmers Insurance Open 

Fans had mixed reactions on social media to reports of Adrian Meronk moving to LIV Golf. As per a recent report by The Times, the Polish golfer has joined Saudi-backed LIV Golf and is set to compete at next month's LIV Golf Mayakoba event.

Adrian Meronk was supposed to start his PGA journey as a member of the Tour after his successful outing on the DP World Tour at this week's Farmers Insurance Open. However, he withdrew from the competition citing illness, as per the Golf Channel.

Meronk acquired his PGA Tour card after finishing in the top 10 of the DP World Tour rankings. However, just a month after getting his tour card, the Polish golfer shocked everyone with his reported move to LIV Golf.

NUCLR Golf shared the news on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"Back in December, Adrian Meronk squashed rumors and posted his excitement for acquiring his PGA TOUR card. One month later, the world #39 is on the move to LIV."

Fans jumped to the comments section to slam Meronk for his reported switch to LIV Golf and wrote:

"Another sellout hypocrite…."

"So much for growing the game liv," commented another fan.

Some fans supported Meronk's decision by citing that the PGA Tour was not as interesting as it used to be. One user jotted:

"NOOOO!!! Not Adrian Meronk!!! The PGA tour is dead."

"He'll never be worth more and the Euros apparently don't like him. Don't blame the decision," wrote another fan.

Here are more fan reactions:

Adrian Meronk sets to confirm his LIV Golf move by next week: Reports

Adrian Meronk was set to compete at the Farmers Insurance Open this week but withdrew from the competition ahead of the first round on Wednesday, January 24. According to Golf Digest's Evin Priest, the Polish golfer traveled to Dubai and soon announced his withdrawal.

Priest tweeted about Meronk's LIV Golf speculation, writing:

"Adrian Meronk’s team can’t comment on LIV speculation but say the Polish star is very sick in his hotel room. Got off the plane from Dubai and woke up ill. “Just not well enough to play.”

Reportedly, Meronk has joined LIV Golf and will confirm the news by next week ahead of the LIV Golf Mayakoba event, as per The Times. Adrian Meronk will allegedly join Martin Kaymer's Cleeks GC.

The next season of LIV Golf is scheduled to start on February 2 with the Mayakoba event. The Saudi circuit has not unveiled its full roster so far. Jon Rahm's potential new team could also be announced by next week ahead of its season-opening event.