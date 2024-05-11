As Nelly Korda looks to win an historic 6th LPGA title on the trot, exploring if any other golfer ever achieved this feat

Nelly Korda's 2024 season has seen her become an unstoppable force in the world of golf. Over the LPGA season, she has picked up five consecutive wins, a feat that has landed her in the history books. Korda has matched Nancy Lopez and Annika Sorenstam's record of the most consecutive wins on the LPGA Tour.

Now, Nelly Korda is teeing it up at the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup in the hopes of winning her sixth consecutive title. No other female golfer has achieved this record on the LPGA Tour.

There are golfers who have won six times in one season, although not consecutively. The most number of times a female golfer has won in one season is 13, and the record is held by Mickey Wright. Annika Sorenstam has won 11 times in one season.

On the PGA Tour however, Byron Nelson holds an impressive record of 11 consecutive wins in a row in 1945. Tiger Woods has taken seven consecutive wins, while Ben Hogan has taken six consecutive wins. Nelly Korda will be looking to cement herself amongst the greatest golfers ever with a win at the Cognizant Founders Cup.

Nelly Korda curbs expectations about breaking records ahead of 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup

The pressure is on for the World No. 1 golfer as she tries to break a historic record on the LPGA Tour. However, coming into this week, Nelly Korda said that she does not hold herself to any sort of expectations.

According to her, New Jersey is not a good course for her. She does not have the best track record there, but she hopes to take it one shot at a time. Speaking to SkySports, Korda said:

"I'm just out here doing what I love and hopefully that's what grows the game naturally. I'm not trying to push anything. I hope that people see me for who I am and I love this game and doing it naturally."

Korda said that she hopes to catch the attention of the audience through her game play. She is not trying to push her fans into watching her, but hopes that her fans enjoy her performance on course. She recently also became the second golfer after Tiger Woods to attend the Met Gala.