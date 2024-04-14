"As he should" "Classy" - Fans react as Scottie Scheffler confirms he'll still WD from the Masters should his wife go into labor on Sunday

A couple of days ago, Scottie Scheffler said he would withdraw from the Masters midweek if his wife went into labor. On Saturday, he reiterated that he would not think twice if that happened during the final round, despite having a 54-point lead.

Scheffler, who entered this week as the tournament's favorite, carded a 1-under 71 in the third round of the Masters to take a 54-hole, one-stroke lead over Collin Morikawa. Another good 18 holes can ensure his second green jacket in three years. However, he is still firm that he would not give it another thought if his wife needed him on Sunday.

During the post-round interview with Sirius XM, the world No. 1 golfer reiterated his earlier statement.

"Yeah, I'm sticking my word," he said. "You know, fortunately, I'll be here at the Masters for quite some time. And, yeah, I think you only have your first child once, so I'd rather be at home if that's going to happen."

Expand Tweet

Fans online praised Scheffler for keeping his wife and child over the Masters. However, many felt this would be a mistake. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"As he should!! First , second , third - any child is a blessing," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Classy," another fan reacted

Expand Tweet

"Nothing wrong with that. However, if he gets the word and he is on the 14th tee with a 2 shot lead tomorrow, and he WD’s, I’ll bet he plays those last 5 holes, and a playoff if necessary," another user wrote.

Another user opined:

"Good man, bad decision. His wife probably wants him to stay and his kid will won’t care later in life , and will probably laugh at him . Be a great dad from that day on and make a lot of money today."

One fan had an alternate suggestion:

"Wifey needs to remind him that $3 mil is on the line and she’ll video tape the delivery ☺️"

"How do you not like this guy haha," another user posted.

When will Scottie Scheffler tee off in the final round of the Masters?

Scottie Scheffler is paired with Collin Morikawa for the final round of the Masters 2024. The duo will take off on Sunday, April 14 at 2:35 pm ET.

The final round of the Masters will begin at 9:15 a.m. ET with Adam Hadwin and and Vijay Singh teeing off from the first hole.