"Awesome finish" "Happy for him"- Fans react to Stephan Jaeger winning the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open

Stephan Jaeger fired a 3-under 67 on Sunday, and with a crucial par on the eighteenth, he managed to win the Texas Children's Houston Open by a one-stroke margin. He finished at 12-under to secure his maiden title on the PGA Tour.
The tournament could have gone to a playoff finish had Scottie Scheffler not missed the seven-foot birdie putt. The moment he missed the putt, it became clear that Jaeger was finally the winner on the PGA Tour after 135 starts.
Heading into the final day at Memorial Park, Jaeger and Scheffler were tied at the top alongside Thomas Detry, David Skinns, and Alejandro Tosti. While Scheffler (68), Detry (68), and Tosti (68) finished as runners-up alongside Taylor Moore (67) and defending champion Tony Finau (66), Skinns (69) slipped to T7, two strokes back.
Fans online congratulated Jaeger for his debut win on the PGA Tour. Here's a look at some of the reactions:
"It was an awesome finish"
"Happy for him. It’s good to see others achieving the win/money knowing the amount of time and energy given👏"
"Commentators jinxed Scottie on that putt."
"Well done Stephan but even though I backed Scottie, I’m kind of glad his arrogance caught up with him. Nonchalant putting on Friday causing double at 18, sloppy double at par 3 when somehow coming up well short, putting today shocking"
Here's a look at some more responses:
How much money did Stephan Jaeger win at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open?
The purse size of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open was $9.1 million, and Stephan Jaeger received a $1.638 million share for winning his first title on the PGA Tour. Tony Finau, Taylor Moore, Thomas Detry, Alejandro Tosti and Scottie Scheffler received $553,735 each for the joint runner-up finish.
Here's the payout for the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open:
- 1. Stephan Jaeger (-12): $1,638,000
- T2. Tony Finau (-11): $553,735
- T2. Taylor Moore (-11): $553,735
- T2. Thomas Detry (-11): $553,735
- T2. Alejandro Tosti (-11): $553,735
- T2. Scottie Scheffler (-11): $553,735
- T7. Billy Horschel (-10): $276,412
- T7. Aaron Rai (-10): $276,412
- T7. Max Greyserman (-10): $276,412
- T7. David Skinns (-10): $276,412
- T11. Alex Noren (-9): $211,575
- T11. Nick Dunlap (-9): $211,575
- T11. Akshay Bhatia (-9): $211,575
- T14. Mackenzie Hughes (-8): $166,075
- T14. Davis Riley (-8): $166,075
- T14. Tom Hoge (-8): $166,075
- T17. Si Woo Kim (-7): $134,225
- T17. Erik Barnes (-7): $134,225
- T17. Victor Perez (-7): $134,225
- T17. Chad Ramey (-7): $134,225
- T21. Davis Thompson (-6): $88,725
- T21. Gary Woodland (-6): $88,725
- T21. Cam Davis (-6): $88,725
- T21. Matti Schmid (-6): $88,725
- T21. Joe Highsmith (-6): $88,725
- T21. Nate Lashley (-6): $88,725
- T21. Jacob Bridgeman (-6): $88,725
- T28. Sahith Theegala (-5): $65,065
- T28. Justin Lower (-5): $65,065
- T28. Harry Hall (-5): $65,065
- T31. Wyndham Clark (-4): $54,418
- T31. Mark Hubbard (-4): $54,418
- T31. Martin Laird (-4): $54,418
- T31. K.H. Lee (-4): $54,418
- T31. Ryan Moore (-4): $54,418
- T36. Jhonattan Vegas (-3): $39,635
- T36. Joseph Bramlett (-3): $39,635
- T36. Taylor Pendrith (-3): $39,635
- T36. Ben Griffin (-3): $39,635
- T36. Wilson Furr (-3): $39,635
- T36. Peter Malnati (-3): $39,635
- T36. J.J. Spaun (-3): $39,635
- T36. Kurt Kitayama (-3): $39,635