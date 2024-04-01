"Awesome finish" "Happy for him"- Fans react to Stephan Jaeger winning the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open

Stephan Jaeger fired a 3-under 67 on Sunday, and with a crucial par on the eighteenth, he managed to win the Texas Children's Houston Open by a one-stroke margin. He finished at 12-under to secure his maiden title on the PGA Tour.

The tournament could have gone to a playoff finish had Scottie Scheffler not missed the seven-foot birdie putt. The moment he missed the putt, it became clear that Jaeger was finally the winner on the PGA Tour after 135 starts.

Heading into the final day at Memorial Park, Jaeger and Scheffler were tied at the top alongside Thomas Detry, David Skinns, and Alejandro Tosti. While Scheffler (68), Detry (68), and Tosti (68) finished as runners-up alongside Taylor Moore (67) and defending champion Tony Finau (66), Skinns (69) slipped to T7, two strokes back.

Fans online congratulated Jaeger for his debut win on the PGA Tour. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"It was an awesome finish"

"Happy for him. It’s good to see others achieving the win/money knowing the amount of time and energy given👏"

"Commentators jinxed Scottie on that putt."

"Well done Stephan but even though I backed Scottie, I’m kind of glad his arrogance caught up with him. Nonchalant putting on Friday causing double at 18, sloppy double at par 3 when somehow coming up well short, putting today shocking"

How much money did Stephan Jaeger win at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open?

The purse size of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open was $9.1 million, and Stephan Jaeger received a $1.638 million share for winning his first title on the PGA Tour. Tony Finau, Taylor Moore, Thomas Detry, Alejandro Tosti and Scottie Scheffler received $553,735 each for the joint runner-up finish.

Here's the payout for the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open:

1. Stephan Jaeger (-12): $1,638,000

T2. Tony Finau (-11): $553,735

T2. Taylor Moore (-11): $553,735

T2. Thomas Detry (-11): $553,735

T2. Alejandro Tosti (-11): $553,735

T2. Scottie Scheffler (-11): $553,735

T7. Billy Horschel (-10): $276,412

T7. Aaron Rai (-10): $276,412

T7. Max Greyserman (-10): $276,412

T7. David Skinns (-10): $276,412

T11. Alex Noren (-9): $211,575

T11. Nick Dunlap (-9): $211,575

T11. Akshay Bhatia (-9): $211,575

T14. Mackenzie Hughes (-8): $166,075

T14. Davis Riley (-8): $166,075

T14. Tom Hoge (-8): $166,075

T17. Si Woo Kim (-7): $134,225

T17. Erik Barnes (-7): $134,225

T17. Victor Perez (-7): $134,225

T17. Chad Ramey (-7): $134,225

T21. Davis Thompson (-6): $88,725

T21. Gary Woodland (-6): $88,725

T21. Cam Davis (-6): $88,725

T21. Matti Schmid (-6): $88,725

T21. Joe Highsmith (-6): $88,725

T21. Nate Lashley (-6): $88,725

T21. Jacob Bridgeman (-6): $88,725

T28. Sahith Theegala (-5): $65,065

T28. Justin Lower (-5): $65,065

T28. Harry Hall (-5): $65,065

T31. Wyndham Clark (-4): $54,418

T31. Mark Hubbard (-4): $54,418

T31. Martin Laird (-4): $54,418

T31. K.H. Lee (-4): $54,418

T31. Ryan Moore (-4): $54,418

T36. Jhonattan Vegas (-3): $39,635

T36. Joseph Bramlett (-3): $39,635

T36. Taylor Pendrith (-3): $39,635

T36. Ben Griffin (-3): $39,635

T36. Wilson Furr (-3): $39,635

T36. Peter Malnati (-3): $39,635

T36. J.J. Spaun (-3): $39,635

T36. Kurt Kitayama (-3): $39,635