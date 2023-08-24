“Be someone that other people can look up to”: Rose Zhang hopes to emulate her on-field success off the golf course as well

Rose Zhang has stormed onto the golf scene during the 2022-23 LPGA Season. She made her professional debut at the Mizuho Americas Open and beat Jennifer Kupcho in the playoff to become the first woman in 72 years to win their debut event.

By winning the Mizuho Americas Open, Rose Zhang also became the first ever woman to win an LPGA Title and the NCAA Championship in the same year. Needless to say, she has been in the spotlight ever since and has followed up with some impressive performances so far.

Her success on the course has been phenomenal, and now she hopes to translate it off course as well. Speaking via LPGA's twitter account, Zhang said:

"There's no words to describe how blessed and thankful I am to be on this stage and playing the sport that I love. If anything it makes me want to go out there and not only do my best on the golf course but even off the golf course. Making sure to do everything I can to become my best self. Be someone that other people can look up to and feel encouraged to play this game. That's all I really want. "

20-year-old Rose Zhang talks about journey going pro

Rose Zhang first made her mark on the golf world by becoming the first ever woman to win two NCAA Championship. Zhang also won the US Women's Amateur Championship.

When she turned pro just a week after her 20th birthday, she finished 8th at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and 9th at the US Women's Open as well as Amundi Evian Championship. Speaking about her comfort on course and how she felt at home while playing golf, Zhang said:

"I've been pretty comfortable when I've been on the golf course. I've been able to tap into my zone and I've just been trying to think about how this is the sport that I've been playing for the last 10 or so years. I'm just doing what I need to do and going back to what my body knows."

Her ability to thrive under pressure has really made her a force to be reckoned with. Her first year on the LPGA Tour has been an impressive one, and she has many more years to come.