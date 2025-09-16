Ben Griffin congratulates Scottie Scheffler after losing to him by one stroke at the Procore Championship

Ben Griffin was inches away from winning the Procore Championship. The golfer performed admirably in the event at Napa, and at one time, he was neck-to-neck with Scottie Scheffler during the final round. Griffin's game suffered a minor setback on the par-4 hole 14 of the course, where he scored a bogey. Following that, he was unable to recover, ultimately resulting in his one-shot loss.Following the tournament at Silverado Resort North Course, the PGA Tour shared an Instagram reel in which Griffin and Scheffler can be seen showing each other respect. The two-time PGA Tour winner also complimented the current World No.1 and hugged him. Griffin stated:&quot;Good playing, dude.&quot;During the hug, Scheffler also praised Griffin and encouraged him to continue his success in future tournaments. The golfer stated,&quot;Good job, brother, keep up the good work.&quot;Interestingly, Griffin's fiancée Dana also praised Scheffler on his tremendous victory and stated that she is happy with both golfers for their outstanding performances during the tournament. She said,&quot;Congrats, Scottie. I'm so happy for you guys. I'm so happy we don't have to play against you in a few weeks.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBen Griffin finished his Procore Championship campaign with a total score of 18-under-par. He had a solid final round of two under par, with four birdies and two bogeys. Scottie Scheffler, on the other hand, finished his campaign 19 strokes under par. His last round was extremely spectacular, as he shot 5 under par to win. The World Number One recorded six birdies and one bogey in his incredible round. Aside from that, Scheffler also appreciated Ben Griffin and claimed that he will undoubtedly make a comeback soon.Scottie Scheffler expresses that Ben Griffin will &quot;bounce back&quot;The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Final Round - Source: GettyAfter winning his 19th PGA Tour event, Scottie Scheffler talked a lot about Ben Griffin during the post-round press conference. He stated that Griffin is a player with incredible potential who strives to improve over time. The World No. 1 also expressed excitement for the next Ryder Cup, when the two will be partners.In the conference, Scheffler explained,&quot;I was fortunate to be the winner this week, but (Griffin's) going to bounce back. I'm excited that he's going to be on my team in a couple weeks. I'm excited that I don't have to play against him.&quot;Both golfers have been together for a long time, and they were even a part of Junior Golf. Scheffler also highlighted this during the press conference, where he stated,&quot;I grew up with Ben. He always had the talent to make it out here. He's been a tremendous putter for his entire -- as long as I've known him, and his ball-striking has really come around, and he's also picked up some speed.&quot;The 2025 Ryder Cup is all set to begin on September 26 at the Bethpage Black Golf Club in New York.