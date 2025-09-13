BMW PGA Championship R4 Weather Forecast: Will there be an interruption in the final round?

The final round of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship is expected to bring a mix of sunshine and changing conditions at Wentworth Club in Surrey. According to AccuWeather, play will begin under clear skies in the morning, but showers are likely to develop during the afternoon before easing again by evening. Winds will also shift slightly through the day, making conditions more variable for the closing round.

Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast for the final round of the 2025 BMW PGA Championship:

Morning at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship

Temperature: 16°C

RealFeel: 14°C

RealFeel Shade™: 14°C

Conditions: Cloudy

Wind: S at 13 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 37 km/h

Humidity: 80%

Dew Point: 10°C

Probability of Precipitation: 25%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 99%

Visibility: 9 km

Afternoon at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship

Temperature: 18°C

RealFeel: 14°C

RealFeel Shade™: 14°C

Conditions: Breezy with periods of rain

Wind: S at 28 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 54 km/h

Humidity: 83%

Dew Point: 14°C

Probability of Precipitation: 88%

Precipitation: 10.5 mm

Rain: 10.5 mm

Cloud Cover: 100%

Visibility: 5 km

Evening at the 2025 BMW PGA Championship

Temperature: 15°C

RealFeel: 12°C

Conditions: Partly cloudy and breezy

Alerts: Yellow Warning for Wind (8:00 PM Sunday – 6:00 PM Monday)

Wind: SW at 26 km/h

Wind Gusts: Up to 65 km/h

Humidity: 90%

Dew Point: 16°C

Probability of Precipitation: 9%

Precipitation: 0.0 mm

Cloud Cover: 40%

Visibility: 8 km

What are the final pairings for the 2025 BMW PGA Championship R4?

Here are the final tee timings and pairings for the final round at the Wentworth Club on Sunday, September 14 (All times BST):

6:55 a.m.: Ángel Hidalgo, Jeff Winther

7:05 a.m.: Danny Willett, Thomas Pieters

7:15 a.m.: Jorge Campillo, Jeong weon Ko, Tommy Fleetwood

7:25 a.m.: Casey Jarvis, David Ravetto, Dan Bradbury

7:35 a.m.: Joost Luiten, Yannik Paul, Daniel Hillier

7:45 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

7:55 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Thomas Detry, Shaun Norris

8:10 a.m.: Ricardo Gouveia, Fabrizio Zanotti, Pablo Larrazábal

8:20 a.m.: Sam Bairstow, Kazuma Kobori, Adam Scott

8:30 a.m.: Ryan Gerard, Ángel Ayora, Johannes Veerman

8:40 a.m.: Justin Rose, Joakim Lagergren, Dylan Naidoo

8:50 a.m.: Sean Crocker, Jon Rahm, Yuto Katsuragawa

9:00 a.m.: Brandon Stone, Eugenio Chacarra, Shane Lowry

9:15 a.m.: Jordan Smith, Li Haotong, Connor Syme

9:25 a.m.: Antoine Rozner, Si Woo Kim, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

9:35 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Marco Penge, Darius Van Driel

9:45 a.m.: Martin Couvra, Elvis Smylie, Tom McKibbin

9:55 a.m.: Jacques Kruyswijk, Laurie Canter, Min Woo Lee

10:05 a.m.: Matt Wallace, Erik van Rooyen, Richie Ramsay

10:20 a.m.: Adrián Otaegui, Oliver Lindell, Francesco Laporta

10:30 a.m.: Tom Vaillant, Kristoffer Reitan, Guido Migliozzi

10:40 a.m.: Joaquín Niemann, Ludvig Åberg, Aaron Rai

10:50 a.m.: Ewen Ferguson, Matt Fitzpatrick, Patrick Reed

11:00 a.m.: Harry Hall, Darren Fichardt, Viktor Hovland

11:10 a.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Alex Norén, Adrien Saddier

