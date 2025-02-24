Brian Campbell says his past roommate made 2024 Mexico Open win ‘look really light’

Brian Campbell praised Jake Knapp, saying that his past roommate made the Mexico Open win 'look really light' last year. In 2024, Knapp won the tournament by two strokes over Sami Valimaki.

Campbell had his first professional win at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld 2025 in his 187th start. The Korn Ferry Tour graduate won the tournament with a birdie on the second extra hole in playoffs against Aldrich Potgieter.

In the post-tournament press conference, after hoisting the trophy, Brian Campbell talked about how heavy the trophy was. Reflecting on Jake Knapp's victory last year, he said (via Tee Scripts):

"Jake (Knapp) made it look really light, but it's got some weight to it. It's really cool. I was former roommates with Jake a couple years ago. Super inspiring to see him win this, this is kind of his breakout win. Same thing for him, I thought the world of him ever since we were kids, he's just such a talented player. Such a nice guy, too, and I think that's what matters."

Knapp failed to defend his Mexico Open title this year. He tied for 25th this year and finished with a score of 11-under. Meanwhile, Campbell finished with a score of 20-under and won the tournament in playoffs. Talking about his win, he said:

"It means everything. And honestly, I have no idea what's going on right now, I just need to soak this in. Yeah, I can't thank everybody around me enough really, the family, the support, everybody back home, it's been amazing."

This was his fourth start in 2025. He had withdrawn from the Sony Open and missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open whereas he tied for 51th at the American Express tournament.

How did Brian Campbell perform in 2024?

Brian Campbell had a splendid 2024 season on the Korn Ferry Tour. In 25 starts, he had three runners-up, seven top-10 finishes and 12 top-25 finishes. He finished seventh in the Korn Ferry Tour Points list and advanced to the PGA Tour.

His runners-up finishes came at the Astara Golf Championship, The Ascendant and Korn Ferry Tour Championship. His other notable finishes include a T3 at the 117 Visa Argentina Open and a T7 at the Albertsons Boise Open.

Let's take a look at Brian Campbell's performances in the 2024 season:

2024 PGA TOUR Tournaments

U.S. Open: T56

2024 Korn Ferry Tournaments

Bahamas Great Exuma Classic : T44

: T44 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic : T20

: T20 The Panama Championship : T27

: T27 Astara Golf Championship : 2-y

: 2-y 117 Visa Argentina Open : T3

: T3 Astara Chile Classic : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Club Car Championship : T44

: T44 LECOM Suncoast Classic : T48

: T48 Veritex Bank Championship : T36

: T36 AdventHealth Championship : T46

: T46 Visit Knoxville Open : T14

: T14 UNC Health Championship : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut BMW Charity Pro-Am : T25

: T25 Compliance Solutions Championship : T8

: T8 Memorial Health Championship : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut The Ascendant : T2

: T2 Price Cutter Charity Championship : T10

: T10 NV5 Invitational : T60

: T60 Utah Championship : Missed Cut

: Missed Cut Magnit Championship : T30

: T30 Albertsons Boise Open : T7

: T7 Simmons Bank Open : T12

: T12 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship : T23

: T23 Korn Ferry Tour Championship: T2

