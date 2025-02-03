"Bro has one job to do… keep an eye on the ball" - Fans react to Shane Lowry's wayward shot taking down a volunteer at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Fans have reacted to Shane Lowry's wayward tee shot on the 15th hole at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which hit a volunteer. The incident happened during the final round of the tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.

NUCLRGOLF shared a clip of the incident on their X (formerly Twitter) handle. On the par-4 15th hole, Lowry hit a 92-foot apex tee shot and accidentally stuck a volunteer.

The volunteer could be seen immediately crouching and kneeling in pain after getting struck in the clip.

"#MAN DOWN — Shane Lowry just drilled a volunteer with his tee shot at the 15th. They’ve confirmed on the broadcast that he’s OK."

Fans took to the comments section to talk about the absurdity of the situation and wrote:

"Bro has one job to do… keep an eye on the ball," one of them commented.

"Wow…that's like getting struck by lightning. What's the odd. He's all by himself too," another wrote.

"Ouch! Glad to hear he’s ok," another commented.

Some of the fans also gave suggestions, asking for helmets for the volunteers.

"I'll never understand why the spotters in the landing areas aren’t given hard hats with sponsor logo??!! Perfect opportunity for volunteer safety and good pr for sponsor!!!" one of them complained.

"Those guys need to be wearing guardian helmets," another said.

Meanwhile, one of the fans complained that no one warned the volunteer, writing:

"It's actually a disgrace that there was no shout," he commented.

Sky Sports commentator Andrew Coltart also criticized Lowry, saying that the PGA Tour player should have shouted "fore" to warn the person struck by the ball.

Shane Lowry praises Rory McIlroy at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Shane Lowry finished the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as a runner-up, coming just behind Rory McIlroy. The Irish duo were tied for second after the third round and were one shot behind Sepp Straka.

Straka had an average even par round and failed to maintain his lead, with McIlroy scoring 6-under 66 in the final round and Lowry finished two shots behind him. Praising Rory McIlroy in the post-tournament press conference, Lowry said ( as quoted via Tee Scripts):

"He's just so in control. He drives the ball incredibly well, he always does. He was just in control of his ball today and he putted nicely. It all came together. I think like 2 he said, if he cuts out his mistakes with his irons, he's very hard to beat."

When asked if he had observed any difference in McIlroy's game from five to ten years ago, Shane Lowry said:

"I don't think there's any difference in the game, I still think he's great. He has been for the last -- he's been a top-5 golfer in the world. I think his slump was 12th in the world. Since I've become close with him over the last 15 years, he's pretty much been top-10 in the world, top-5 in the world golfer. I don't think his game is much different than it was."

This was McIlroy's 27th win on the PGA Tour while Lowry's fourth runner-up finish. The latter's last individual PGA Tour win came at the 2019 Open Championship when he finished six shots ahead of Tommy Fleetwood.

