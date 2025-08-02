Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims flaunts leopard print outfit in latest IG post

Model and actress Jena Sims shared a series of pictures on social media rocking the latest addition to her wardrobe on Saturday, August 2. Brooks Koepka's wife, Sims, is a fashion influencer who regularly shares content related to not only her fashion choices but also how she accessorizes everything in her closet.Jena Sims posed for multiple pictures in a leopard print maxi dress in her latest Instagram post. She paired her Superdown outfit from Revolve with silver sandals. Sims took her look to the next level with bracelets and a necklace from Stephanie Gottlieb Fine Jewelry. Sims captioned the post:&quot;A leopard can’t change its spots 🐆🩷🌸&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJena Sims recently made a cameo appearance in the Netflix sports comedy, Happy Gilmore 2. She is one of the many giants of the professional golf world to appear in the movie, including her husband, Brooks Koepka. Sims, who plays a die-hard fan of the protagonist's rival, also clarified that she auditioned for the role, and she did not land the role because of Koepka.The Netflix movie was released on July 25, 2025, and soon broke viewing records to reach the No.1 spot in the English movie list. The movie is a sequel to the film of the same name, which was released in February 1996.Jena Sims ups her fashion game during her vacationJena Sims went on a long European summer vacation recently and stunned her fans in different outfits in her social media posts regularly. She, along with Brooks Koepka and their son Crew, started off with Portugal, followed by Spain for LIV Golf Andalucia and Northern Ireland for the Open. While Sims traveled with her husband to cheer him on at the two tournaments, she headed to Italy for a little girls' trip when Koepka headed to England for the LIV UK event.Jena Sims was accompanied by her friend and fitness instructor, Olivia Figueroa, to Tuscany in Italy, where she spent her time touring the vineyards and taking in the Italian summer. The fashion influencer kept her fashion game on point during her holiday, switching between summer dresses and casual wear.Recently, Sims posed in a $1200 Gucci top during her night out with her friend, Olivia. The sleeveless crop top featured a mixture of light and dark green patterns.Screenshot of Jena Sims' Instagram post - Source: @jenamsims on InstagramSims spent the night sipping wine and dining along with her friend. Sims also made a hilarious video countering the critics who questioned why she was absent from the LIV Golf UK event. The event took place in Rocester, England, while Sims was on her break in Italy. She shared a video on her Instagram story with the caption:&quot;When I'm on a girls trip and someone asks why I'm not at the tournament this week&quot;Besides some quirky videos, Sims has flooded her social media handle with glimpses of her European holiday regularly.