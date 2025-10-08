  • home icon
  Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims sports all-green look for her first workout after Scotland trip

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims sports all-green look for her first workout after Scotland trip

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Oct 08, 2025 01:53 GMT
Jena Sims - Image Source: Imagn
Jena Sims - Image Source: Imagn

Jena Sims was in Scotland supporting her husband Brooks Koepka as he competed in the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. When she returned from the trip, she headed to the gym to work out and shared a picture from the session on Instagram.

Sims was photographed wearing a dark green two-piece gym wear while standing in the gym. She wore a pair of Uggs and was surrounded by dumbbells of various sizes, gym equipment, and a yoga mat.

She wrote in the caption:

“First workout back, felt good to get the body moving again @livfigueroa.”
Still taken from Sims' Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims
Still taken from Sims’ Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Jena Sims also tagged her friend and personal trainer Olivia Figueroa in the post. Figueroa reposted Sims’s picture on her Instagram story and praised her for being able to get back in the gym after losing her pregnancy.

“So proud of my friend and any woman who has experienced this kind of hurt. Movement is medicine for the mind & body! We are back to workouts 🖤”
Still taken from Figueroa's Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@livfigueroa
Still taken from Figueroa’s Instagram story _ Source: Instagram/@livfigueroa

Jena Sims recently shared a vulnerable post revealing that she lost her unborn baby at 16 weeks. She shared that finding out her baby’s heart had stopped beating is “grief no parent is ever prepared for.”

“We are devastated, but remain hopeful to give Crew a sibling one day,” Sims wrote.
The actress and model wrote that her reason for posting the story is so that other women who have faced similar challenges do not feel alone in their struggles. Even in her grief, she recognized the doctors and nurses who often have to deliver such heartbreaking news to their patients. She shared that she is also “holding space” in her heart for them.

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka first laid eyes on each other in 2015 at the Masters Tournament in Augusta. Seven years later, they tied the knot in Turks and Caicos, and welcomed their first child, Crew, in July 2023.

Jena Sims shares how her two-year-old son Crew has changed her life

Before the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship kicked off, Jena Sims and her husband, Brooks Koepka, took a stroll hand-in-hand around the Old Course. The tournament’s official Instagram page shared a video clip of the couple with the caption:

“Golf matters. But family matters more. Brooks and Jena share how little Crew has changed their world at the #DunhillLinks.”
Still taken from Sims' Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims
Still taken from Sims’ Instagram feed _ Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

During the conversation, Jena Sims reflected on how her two-year-old son, Crew, has helped her learn more about herself. She explained that motherhood has been an eye-opening experience and has helped her recognize her strengths, weaknesses, and areas for growth.

Koepka echoed the same sentiment and admitted that becoming a father has reshaped his outlook on life and even influenced the way he approaches his game. The nine-time PGA Tour also described the tournament it as his “favorite place in the whole wide world” and said he was happy to be there with his “favorite people.”

