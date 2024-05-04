Brooks Koepka speaks out about former LIV Golf teammate - "I don't have any ill will towards him at all"

Brooks Koepka recently spoke about former Smash GC teammate Matthew Wolff. Wolff moved to RangeGoats GC in 2024 and has had two top-five finishes in six LIV Golf events so far this season.

Koepka and Wolff were paired together for the second round of the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide. The former teammates are both in contention for the title this week at LIV Golf Singapore with Wolff three strokes behind individual leader Brooks Koepka.

The Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka said in an interview with LIV Golf after the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore second round:

"Look, I have no problem with Matt. We just didn't gel and see eye-to-eye on how things were or how I thought they should be. I've always liked him as a person. I think he's a great kid. I've said that to a bunch of people even behind closed doors during everything last year."

"It was a good thing for him to leave the team and go to the RangeGoats, and it was a good thing for our team. Look, he's fine. He seems to be playing better, in a better head space, better form, better everything. Look, I don't have any ill will towards him at all," he added.

Fans speculated as to what would happen between the two players if they were to be paired together for the final round as the leader group. When Wolff was asked about how he would feel if the pairing were to happen, he told LIV Golf:

"I don't think it really matters. I think I'm out there focusing on myself, trying to play the best that I can play, and I'm not worried about what other people are doing. Every single tournament, every single round, I just go out there and give it my best, and that's all I can really do. Like I said, I can't control what other people are doing. So why focus on him."

2024 LIV Golf Singapore leaderboard

Brooks Koepka's Smash GC is the leading team at the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore with 23 under through 36 holes. Ripper GC follows close with 22-under.

RangeGoats GC featuring Matthew Wolff trails Smash GC at 21-under.

Brooks Koepka leads the tournament at 12 under through two rounds to sit at the top of the individual leaderboard. Koepka shot an opening round of 5 under and carded in a 7 under round for the second round at the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore.

Four players follow Koepka tied for second place at 9 under. Thomas Pieters, Adrian Meronk, Abraham Ancer, and Matthew Wolff are tied for runner-up.

