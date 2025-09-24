  • home icon
Bryson DeChambeau claps back at Brandel Chamblee over viral rant ahead of Ryder Cup 2025

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Sep 24, 2025 15:32 GMT
Bryson DeChambeau (on the left) and Brandel Chamblee (on the right) / Source: Getty Images
Bryson DeChambeau (on the left) and Brandel Chamblee (on the right) / Source: Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau has often found himself in the spotlight of criticism throughout the season. As the Ryder Cup week is finally here, the LIV golfer recently fired back at one of his critics.

The upcoming biennial contest has a great possibility of DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy going head-to-head. Recently, the two-time US Open champ was criticised by Brandel Chamblee over the former's comments on this rivalry. The veteran golf analyst engaged in a fiery rant about Bryson DeChambeau during his NBC Broadcast on Monday.

According to Chamblee, DeChambeau had little worry regarding the upcoming Ryder Cup since the latter is apparently focused on his YouTube channel. Besides questioning his priorities, the well-known critic also questioned the reality behind Bryson DeChambeau's views on YouTube. Chamblee said (as quoted by Newsweek):

"He didn't talk about playing on a team and how much that meant... What he did do was talk about his YouTube channel... if we want to talk about the numbers that are generated from that, it's pretty dubious. I have no doubt that bots are generating a lot of those views."

Bryson DeChambeau did not shy away from clapping right back at Chamblee. On Tuesday, as he signed autographs for his fans at Bethpage Black, the golfer had a classic response:

"Did Brandel say something yesterday? I don’t know what it was..."

Take a look at the clip of DeChambeau shared by NUCLR GOLF on X (previously Twitter):

Chamblee is well-known for his firm stance on LIV Golf and its players. Regardless of his comments regarding the two-time major winner, Bryson DeChambeau has gained quite the spotlight as a content creator. The golfer currently holds 2.43 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and 3.9 million followers on Instagram. Apart from other golfers, he has collaborated with popular icons like US President Donald Trump, Hollywood actor Adam Sandler, and NFL legend Tom Brady.

When Brandel Chamblee praised Bryson DeChambeau while throwing shade at LIV Golf

Back in August, Chamblee shared his views regarding DeChambeau's exclusion from the Procore Championship despite the latter's Ryder Cup qualification. He was then asked by one of his X followers if DeChambeau was wanted by other members of the American Ryder Cup squad. Although the golf analyst labeled Bryson DeChambeau 'a hell of a player', he did send a jab at the Saudi PIF-backed golf league.

"Bryson is a hell of a player... But he comes dragging the baggage of a medievally funded, every word in support of destroying the tour it speaks of, poorly ran, weakly competed tour of mostly malcontents..."

Take a look at Chamblee's post on X regarding DeChambeau:

Screenshot from Brandel Chamblee&#039;s tweet / X: @chambleebrandel
Screenshot from Brandel Chamblee's tweet / X: @chambleebrandel

It's worth noting that Chamblee has always praised DeChambeau's golfing skills. When the American pro was a PGA Tour player, the golf analyst often shared his views regarding the former's driving capacity and swing. In one of his tweets, Chamblee even compared DeChambeau's 'long hitting moves' to those of golfing greats Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus.

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

