Bryson DeChambeau claps back at Brandel Chamblee over viral rant ahead of Ryder Cup 2025

Bryson DeChambeau has often found himself in the spotlight of criticism throughout the season. As the Ryder Cup week is finally here, the LIV golfer recently fired back at one of his critics.The upcoming biennial contest has a great possibility of DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy going head-to-head. Recently, the two-time US Open champ was criticised by Brandel Chamblee over the former's comments on this rivalry. The veteran golf analyst engaged in a fiery rant about Bryson DeChambeau during his NBC Broadcast on Monday.According to Chamblee, DeChambeau had little worry regarding the upcoming Ryder Cup since the latter is apparently focused on his YouTube channel. Besides questioning his priorities, the well-known critic also questioned the reality behind Bryson DeChambeau's views on YouTube. Chamblee said (as quoted by Newsweek):&quot;He didn't talk about playing on a team and how much that meant... What he did do was talk about his YouTube channel... if we want to talk about the numbers that are generated from that, it's pretty dubious. I have no doubt that bots are generating a lot of those views.&quot;Bryson DeChambeau did not shy away from clapping right back at Chamblee. On Tuesday, as he signed autographs for his fans at Bethpage Black, the golfer had a classic response:&quot;Did Brandel say something yesterday? I don’t know what it was...&quot;Take a look at the clip of DeChambeau shared by NUCLR GOLF on X (previously Twitter):Chamblee is well-known for his firm stance on LIV Golf and its players. Regardless of his comments regarding the two-time major winner, Bryson DeChambeau has gained quite the spotlight as a content creator. The golfer currently holds 2.43 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and 3.9 million followers on Instagram. Apart from other golfers, he has collaborated with popular icons like US President Donald Trump, Hollywood actor Adam Sandler, and NFL legend Tom Brady.When Brandel Chamblee praised Bryson DeChambeau while throwing shade at LIV GolfBack in August, Chamblee shared his views regarding DeChambeau's exclusion from the Procore Championship despite the latter's Ryder Cup qualification. He was then asked by one of his X followers if DeChambeau was wanted by other members of the American Ryder Cup squad. Although the golf analyst labeled Bryson DeChambeau 'a hell of a player', he did send a jab at the Saudi PIF-backed golf league.&quot;Bryson is a hell of a player... But he comes dragging the baggage of a medievally funded, every word in support of destroying the tour it speaks of, poorly ran, weakly competed tour of mostly malcontents...&quot;Take a look at Chamblee's post on X regarding DeChambeau:Screenshot from Brandel Chamblee's tweet / X: @chambleebrandelIt's worth noting that Chamblee has always praised DeChambeau's golfing skills. When the American pro was a PGA Tour player, the golf analyst often shared his views regarding the former's driving capacity and swing. In one of his tweets, Chamblee even compared DeChambeau's 'long hitting moves' to those of golfing greats Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus.