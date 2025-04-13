Bryson DeChambeau drops a 5-word statement ahead of final day contest against Rory McIlroy at the Masters

In contention going into the final day of the Masters 2025, Bryson DeChambeau has issued a statement. The final round of the 89th edition of the tournament will be held on Sunday, April 13, at Augusta National Golf Club.

Ad

In an X post on Saturday, the LIV Golfer, who has 511k followers, shared a picture of himself from the third round in a white Reebok shirt and a cap. He can be seen walking past a yellow Masters flag, with his fist clenched. DeChambeau wrote:

"Tomorrow is going to be fun. #TheMasters."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After rounds of 69 and 68 in the first two rounds, DeChambeau posted a score of 69 in the third round with six birdies against three bogeys. He is currently positioned second with a score of 10-under and is two shots behind four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy.

In the post-round press conference, he was asked how he was feeling after the third round. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, I'm excited and ready to go to the practice range. Need to go work on my iron play out there. Putted really well today. Proud of myself for keeping my head about me and just thinking about patience all day. So it was a fun test of golf today."

Ad

When asked what it'd be like to play in an atmosphere where both he and Rory McIlroy are crowd favorites, Bryson DeChambeau said it would be "the grandest stage" in a long time. He said both he and Rory want to win, but also pointed out the strong field behind them. He said the key would be staying "mindful" and executing well.

Bryson DeChambeau shares his plan ahead of the Masters finale

In the same press conference, Bryson DeChambeau was asked how his next 16 to 17 hours looked ahead of the Masters 2025 final round. The two-time Major champion said (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

"It's going to be practicing a little bit before it gets dark. Eating."

In another press conference, Rory McIlroy revealed that he planned to stay off his phone during that time. In contrast, DeChambeau said:

"Looking at my phone. I don't have a problem with that."

The 2024 US Open champion added that he planned to get treatment for his body, relax as much as possible, and watch a fun movie at night, probably a James Bond film. He said he "loves" James Bond movies. DeChambeau added:

Ad

"Tomorrow morning, I'll probably go to bed late and get up around 10:00, 10:30 and see how the course is playing and go from there."

Bryson DeChambeau will tee alongside Rory McIlroy in the final round at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 13, at the Augusta National Golf Club.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More