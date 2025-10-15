Bryson DeChambeau poses with $156M-worth NBA star as he releases a new episode of Break 50

Bryson DeChambeau recently teamed up with NBA superstar Stephen Curry for the latest episode of his YouTube series, Break 50. The LIV golfer shared a carousel of photos with Curry on Instagram, giving fans a peek at their meeting.The video comes shortly after Stephen Curry helped the Golden State Warriors secure a 118-111 preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers, scoring 28 points along with six rebounds and five assists. Bryson called the episode his favorite yet, writing on Instagram,“What a day! New episode of Break 50 is live on my YouTube channel. This is my favorite one yet.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStephen Curry, a four-time NBA champion with an estimated net worth of $156 million, has been an avid golfer since he was 10. The nine-time NBA All-Star regularly participates in pro-am events and also serves as the CEO of Underrated Golf, an organization that creates golf resources for underserved communities.While this marks his first direct collaboration with DeChambeau, the two have followed each other’s careers. Back in 2022, when Curry’s Golden State Warriors defeated the New York Knicks, Bryson DeChambeau took to X to congratulate him, writing,Congratulations @StephenCurry30 on an amazing achievement tonight! A true legend in his craft.Bryson DeChambeau @brysondechLINKCongratulations @StephenCurry30 on an amazing achievement tonight! A true legend in his craft.DeChambeau, meanwhile, continues to grow his presence both on and off the course. One of the top golfers in the world, he boasts a loyal fanbase and over 2.47 million subscribers on YouTube.Bryson DeChambeau recently collaborated with MrBeastBryson DeChambeau joined YouTube star MrBeast for his latest video, “100 Kids vs World’s Strongest Man!”, taking part in a series of fun and quirky challenges alongside professional athletes and amateurs.One standout moment saw Bryson DeChambeau face off against an amateur named Johnny in a golf-based challenge. The goal was to hit a Tesla parked in the middle of a lake. Johnny received three shots for every one of DeChambeau’s attempts. Despite both coming close, neither managed to hit the car. Eventually, Chandler from MrBeast’s crew succeeded.The video also featured retired strongman Brian Shaw, long jumper Darius Clark, and sprinter Melissa Jefferson, all competing for a chance to win $100,000. Those who didn’t win could donate their prize money to a charity of their choice, keeping the competitive spirit fun and charitable.DeChambeau has become no stranger to high-profile collaborations. He’s previously teamed up with US President Donald Trump, actor Adam Sandler, and golfer Tom Bardy. His video with Trump still stands as his most-viewed video with 16 million views on his channel.