“But will he miss cut or withdraw??” – Fans continue to raise concern over Tiger Woods’ health as reports confirm him for the Masters

Tiger Woods has confirmed his participation at the Masters 2024, as the tournament was added to the golfer's official schedule on Friday, April 5.

On Friday, Woods' official website updated the 15-time Major champion's schedule and included Augusta National as his next stop. Besides, the ANGC also listed him among the players who will do the pre-event press conference on Tuesday.

The 48-year-old will address the media at 11 am ET after Viktor Hovland and defending champion Jon Rahm. This will be the first time he will be speaking publicly since withdrawing from the Genesis Invitational in February. For the uninitiated, he had to pull out of the Riviera after suffering from the flu.

While fans online were excited about the return of Woods. many expressed their concerns regarding their favorite superstar's health.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Over / under of day we get a WD?"

"But will he miss cut or withdraw??"

"I would love to see Tiger play and win the Masters, but he stands a better chance at winning the 2024 presidential election. Just saying🤷🏽‍♂️"

"Do you think you can win this week? Tiger: I have to believe I can, if the body holds up, and I don't get the runs again."

Here's a look at some more reactions:

How many Masters has Tiger Woods won in his career?

The 15-time Major champion has made 25 appearances at the Masters Tournament and has been able to lift the trophy five times in his career. He is one shy of Jack Nicklaus' tally of six wins at Augusta. He is one of the only three players, alongside Nickalus and Arnold Palmer, to have won the event at least four times.

Tiger Woods' last win at the Masters came in 2019 after beating Brooks Koepka, Francis Molinari, and Xander Schauffele by one stroke. This was his first win at the majors since the US Open in 2008 and his first at Augusta since 2005.

Tiger Woods won his first Green Jacket in 1997 in his third appearance at Augusta after beating Tom Kite by a record 12-stroke margin. He won his second title here in 2001, beating David Duval by two strokes, and went on to defend his title the following year after trumping Retief Goosen by three strokes.

Overall, the 48-year-old golfer has missed just one cut at the Augusta and has made eighteen top 25s. Besides his five wins, he has seven more top fives at the event.