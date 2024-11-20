Caitlin Clark, Tom Brady to headline the RSM Classic pro-am event

Following her golf debut at the Annika last week, WNBA star Caitlin Clark is set to return to action at the RSM Classic Pro-Am. She will be joined by several popular celebrities, including NFL legend Tom Brady, at the event.

The PGA Tour will be in Georgia this week for the RSM Classic, which will be played from Thursday, November 21, to Sunday, November 24, at Sea Island Golf Club's Plantation Course and Sea Island Golf Club. Ahead of the main tournament, the stars will compete in the Pro-Am on Wednesday, November 20.

Caitlin Clark will tee off alongside Zach Johnson on Wednesday at 8:30 am ET from the front nine of the Plantation Course. Zohnson's group will also include PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, RSM CEO Brian Becker, and Martin Golobic, the CEO of GreatAmerica Financial Services. However, it is not clear if the group will play as a fivesome.

Clark will also participate in the RSM Classic Charity Putting event, which will help several local charities. The event will begin at 3:30 pm ET where she will participate as an honorary caddie.

The Pro-Am will begin at 12 pm ET with Golf Channel broadcasting the event. The highlight will begin at 4 pm ET Golf Central.

Who is playing at the RSM Classic? Field explored

Here's a look at the field for the RSM Classic:

Kevin Tway

William McGirt

Patrick Rodgers

Brandon Wu

S.H. Kim

Ben Kohles

Adam Long

Sam Ryder

Jacob Bridgeman

Dylan Frittelli

Matt NeSmith

Justin Suh

James Hahn

Joseph Bramlett

Carson Young

Troy Merritt

Michael Kim

Patrick Fishburn

Garrick Higgo

Martin Trainer

Eric Cole

Kevin Chappell

Carl Yuan

David Skinns

Richy Werenski

Adam Hadwin

Tyson Alexander

Lanto Griffin

Vince Whaley

Will Gordon

Austin Cook

Josh Teater

Hayden Buckley

Tyler Duncan

Ryan Moore

Ben Taylor

Matt McCarty

Ludvig Åberg

Luke Clanton

Davis Riley

Luke List

Adam Svensson

Nick Hardy

J.J. Spaun

Stewart Cink

Matt Kuchar

Aaron Baddeley

Kevin Streelman

Nico Echavarria

J.T. Poston

Brian Harman

Lee Hodges

Trey Mullinax

Daniel Berger

Kevin Kisner

Brendon Todd

Adam Schenk

Rafael Campos

Kevin Yu

Si Woo Kim

Russell Knox

Sean O'Hair

Hayden Springer

Martin Laird

Tommy Gainey

Kelly Kraft

Tim Wilkinson

Erik Barnes

Reid Davenport

Tom Whitney

Blaine Hale, Jr.

Kyle Westmoreland

Alejandro Tosti

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Steven Fisk

Austin Smotherman

Norman Xiong

Paul Peterson

MJ Daffue

Anders Albertson

Drew Doyle

Ryan McCormick

Raul Pereda

Marcus Byrd

Nate Lashley

Mark Hubbard

Callum Tarren

Bud Cauley

Robby Shelton

Ryo Hisatsune

Cody Gribble

Sangmoon Bae

Ben Griffin

Keith Mitchell

Alex Smalley

Pierceson Coody

Doug Ghim

Justin Lower

Sam Stevens

S.Y. Noh

Taylor Montgomery

Greyson Sigg

Sung Kang

Andrew Novak

Dylan Wu

Davis Love III

Zach Johnson

Jonathan Byrd

Peter Malnati

Cameron Champ

Webb Simpson

Nick Watney

Maverick McNealy

Roger Sloan

Robert Streb

Bill Haas

Chandler Phillips

Patton Kizzire

Davis Thompson

Harris English

Jake Knapp

Gary Woodland

Brandt Snedeker

Taylor Moore

Chad Ramey

Andrew Putnam

Brice Garnett

