Caitlin Clark, Tom Brady to headline the RSM Classic pro-am event

Following her golf debut at the Annika last week, WNBA star Caitlin Clark is set to return to action at the RSM Classic Pro-Am. She will be joined by several popular celebrities, including NFL legend Tom Brady, at the event.
The PGA Tour will be in Georgia this week for the RSM Classic, which will be played from Thursday, November 21, to Sunday, November 24, at Sea Island Golf Club's Plantation Course and Sea Island Golf Club. Ahead of the main tournament, the stars will compete in the Pro-Am on Wednesday, November 20.
Caitlin Clark will tee off alongside Zach Johnson on Wednesday at 8:30 am ET from the front nine of the Plantation Course. Zohnson's group will also include PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, RSM CEO Brian Becker, and Martin Golobic, the CEO of GreatAmerica Financial Services. However, it is not clear if the group will play as a fivesome.
Clark will also participate in the RSM Classic Charity Putting event, which will help several local charities. The event will begin at 3:30 pm ET where she will participate as an honorary caddie.
The Pro-Am will begin at 12 pm ET with Golf Channel broadcasting the event. The highlight will begin at 4 pm ET Golf Central.
Who is playing at the RSM Classic? Field explored
Here's a look at the field for the RSM Classic:
- Kevin Tway
- William McGirt
- Patrick Rodgers
- Brandon Wu
- S.H. Kim
- Ben Kohles
- Adam Long
- Sam Ryder
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Dylan Frittelli
- Matt NeSmith
- Justin Suh
- James Hahn
- Joseph Bramlett
- Carson Young
- Troy Merritt
- Michael Kim
- Patrick Fishburn
- Garrick Higgo
- Martin Trainer
- Eric Cole
- Kevin Chappell
- Carl Yuan
- David Skinns
- Richy Werenski
- Adam Hadwin
- Tyson Alexander
- Lanto Griffin
- Vince Whaley
- Will Gordon
- Austin Cook
- Josh Teater
- Hayden Buckley
- Tyler Duncan
- Ryan Moore
- Ben Taylor
- Matt McCarty
- Ludvig Åberg
- Luke Clanton
- Davis Riley
- Luke List
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Hardy
- J.J. Spaun
- Stewart Cink
- Matt Kuchar
- Aaron Baddeley
- Kevin Streelman
- Nico Echavarria
- J.T. Poston
- Brian Harman
- Lee Hodges
- Trey Mullinax
- Daniel Berger
- Kevin Kisner
- Brendon Todd
- Adam Schenk
- Rafael Campos
- Kevin Yu
- Si Woo Kim
- Russell Knox
- Sean O'Hair
- Hayden Springer
- Martin Laird
- Tommy Gainey
- Kelly Kraft
- Tim Wilkinson
- Erik Barnes
- Reid Davenport
- Tom Whitney
- Blaine Hale, Jr.
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Alejandro Tosti
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Steven Fisk
- Austin Smotherman
- Norman Xiong
- Paul Peterson
- MJ Daffue
- Anders Albertson
- Drew Doyle
- Ryan McCormick
- Raul Pereda
- Marcus Byrd
- Nate Lashley
- Mark Hubbard
- Callum Tarren
- Bud Cauley
- Robby Shelton
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Cody Gribble
- Sangmoon Bae
- Ben Griffin
- Keith Mitchell
- Alex Smalley
- Pierceson Coody
- Doug Ghim
- Justin Lower
- Sam Stevens
- S.Y. Noh
- Taylor Montgomery
- Greyson Sigg
- Sung Kang
- Andrew Novak
- Dylan Wu
- Davis Love III
- Zach Johnson
- Jonathan Byrd
- Peter Malnati
- Cameron Champ
- Webb Simpson
- Nick Watney
- Maverick McNealy
- Roger Sloan
- Robert Streb
- Bill Haas
- Chandler Phillips
- Patton Kizzire
- Davis Thompson
- Harris English
- Jake Knapp
- Gary Woodland
- Brandt Snedeker
- Taylor Moore
- Chad Ramey
- Andrew Putnam
- Brice Garnett