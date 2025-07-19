“Cam Smith sucks”; “LIV Golf ruined him” – Fans react to 1x major champ’s latest major flop at the Open Championship 2025

Australian golfer Cam Smith had a terrible outing at the Open Championship 2025. His struggle in Majors continued, and he missed the cut after carding two rounds of 72 and 78.Smith has played in all four Majors, The Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and The Open Championship this year and has remarkably, missed the cut in all of them. Nuclr Golf shared news about the disappointing outing of the Aussie on its X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:&quot;With his missed cut today, Cam Smith becomes the only golfer to play and miss the cut in all 4 major championships this season. What has gone wrong for the LIV Golf star?&quot;Fans reacted in the comments section to the LIV golfer's performance.&quot;Cam Smith sucks,&quot; a fan said. &quot;LIV golf ruined him,&quot; a fan wrote. &quot;The competition sucks and because they have the money all ready, there’s no reason to be competitive,&quot; another fan wrote. Here are more fans’ reactions:&quot;He retired on the job,&quot; a fan commented. &quot;He just lost his swing,&quot; one more fan added. &quot;That’s too bad. He’s an incredible talent,&quot; a fan said. &quot;LIV Golf is what has gone wrong. It’s second-rate, there’s no pressure of a cut each week, and the money has taken the edge off a number of players,&quot; one more fan added. A look into Cam Smith's performance at the 2025 Open ChampionshipCam Smith started his outing at The Open Championship 2025 on Thursday, July 17, on the first tee hole of the Royal Portrush. He made a bogey on the first hole and then struggled on the fourth, making another bogey.He carded a birdie on the seventh, followed by a double bogey on the ninth. After a tough time on the front nine, he improved on the back nine, adding two birdies for a 1-over 72.In the second round, which was held on Friday, July 18, he had a tough time on the front nine. He made two bogeys on the second and fifth holes and then added a double bogey on the sixth hole.His struggles continued, and he made another bogey on the ninth and then three bogeys and a birdie on the back nine for 7-over 78. He settled for a total of 8-over, seven strokes behind the cutline of 1-over.Meanwhile, after two rounds, Scottie Scheffler took the lead in the game at 10-under. He is in contention to win the fourth Major of his career. Matt Fitzpatrick settled in second place, followed by Brian Harman and Haotong Li tied in second place. Rasmus Hojgaard tied for fifth with Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre, Harris English, and Chris Gotterup settled at 5-under.