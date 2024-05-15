Can Brooks Koepka defend his title at the 2024 PGA Championship? Odds explored

The 2024 PGA Championship is set to tee off on Thursday, May 16, and Brooks Koepka is returning to defend his title. The World No. 39 golfer joins the major championship field along with 15 other LIV golfers. Despite being in a stacked field, the ace golfer has strong odds to defend his title at Valhalla.
According to SportsLine, Koepka enters the 2024 PGA Championship with 10-1 odds and sits third on the odds list. Notably, World No. 1 and last year’s runner-up Scottie Scheffler tops the odds list with 3-1 odds. He is followed by World No. 2 Rory McIlroy with 6-1 odds.
However, all eyes will be on Koepka as he could become the first LIV golfer to defend a major title as Jon Rahm lost his Masters title to Scheffler last month.
It is pertinent to note that Brooks Koepka has won the PGA Championship title thrice. He won the major in 2018 and successfully defended it in 2019. His latest win came last year when he won the 2023 PGA Championship by beating Viktor Hovland and Scheffler, among others. This was the 34-year-old golfer’s fifth overall major championship title.
Brooks Koepka's season so far
Brooks Koepka had a forgettable Masters outing. The 2023 runner-up finished T45 in the competition. He watched as Scheffler took the green jacket for the second time in his career. Notably, he’s also been having a mixed season on LIV Golf.
The ace golfer started off the breakaway tour’s new season with a seventh-place finish in Mayakoba. He followed it up with a 13th-place finish in Las Vegas. He finished 12th in Jeddah, 28th in Hong Kong, 46th in Miami and 10th in Adelaide.
However, Koepka seemingly turned his season around and won LIV Golf Singapore earlier this month. Coming off the back of a win, it’ll be interesting to see how the Florida native finishes the $20,000,000 prized PGA Championship.
2024 PGA Championship odds
Scottie Scheffler is the outright favorite to win the 2024 PGA Championship with 3-1 odds. McIlroy (6-1), Xander Schauffele (12-1) and Ludvig Aberg (12-1) are some other names Brooks Koepka needs to watch at the event. Jon Rahm comes into the event with 14-1 odds.
Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 PGA Championship (As per SportsLine):
- Scottie Scheffler +300
- Rory McIlroy +600
- Brooks Koepka +1000
- Xander Schauffele +1200
- Ludvig Aberg +1200
- Jon Rahm +1400
- Joaquin Niemann +2500
- Collin Morikawa +2500
- Bryson DeChambeau +2500
- Wyndham Clark +2500
- Patrick Cantlay +2800
- Cameron Smith +3300
- Max Homa +3300
- Viktor Hovland +3500
- Hideki Matsuyama +3500
- Will Zalatoris +4000
- Justin Thomas +4000
- Tommy Fleetwood +4500
- Dustin Johnson +4500
- Cameron Young +5000
- Jason Day +5000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +5000
- Tyrrell Hatton +5000
- Jordan Spieth +5500
- Tony Finau +5500
- Patrick Reed +6000
- Byeong Hun An +6000
- Sam Burns +6000
- Shane Lowry +6000
- Tom Kim +6000
- Sungjae Im +6500
- Dean Burmester +6500
- Sahith Theegala +6500
- Abraham Ancer +7000
- Min Woo Lee +7500
- Brian Harman +7500
- Talor Gooch +8000
- Keegan Bradley +8500
- Akshay Bhatia +8500
- Russell Henley +8500
- Adam Scott +8500
- Sepp Straka +8500
- Si Woo Kim +9000
