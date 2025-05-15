Can Bryson DeChambeau win LIV Golf’s third-ever major title at PGA Championship 2025?

Bryson DeChambeau won the US Open last year. The 31-year-old golfer beat Rory McIlroy in an eventful finale by one stroke to clinch the major championship title. With the Pinehurst, he became the second-ever LIV Golfer to win a major after joining the breakaway tour after Brooks Koepka, who won the PGA Championship in 2023.
DeChambeau now stands a chance to win LIV Golf’s third-ever major title at PGA Championship 2025. The former PGA Tour pro will tee it up on Thursday, May 15 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina alongside 14 of his LIV Golf mates. Interestingly, the World No.15 golfer is the highest-rated LIV star on the major field and is among the favorites to win the contest.
According to SportsLine, the two-time major champion enters the competition with 10-1 odds. Notably, he sits third on the odds list behind World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and No.2 Rory McIlroy, who shares the lead with 5-1 odds each.
It is pertinent to note that DeChambeau finished runner-up in the PGA Championship last year. He was beaten by champion Xander Schauffele with a one stroke lead. Needless to say, the LIV star will be eyeing a big comeback this season as the defending champion sits behind him in the odds table.
DeChambeau comes into the major weekend on the back of a stellar start to his LIV Golf season. The golf YouTube star has finished inside the top-20 of all seven individual events he’s played on the breakaway tour this year. Interestingly, he also finished T5 at the Masters, four strokes behind the eventual champion McIlroy.
He now enters the PGA Championship weekend on the back of his maiden win of the season at LIV Golf Korea.
Listed below is Bryson DeChambeau’s 2025 LIV Golf season so far with Masters outing:
- LIV Golf Riyadh – T6
- LIV Golf Adelaide – T18
- LIV Golf Hong Kong – T20
- LIV Golf Singapore – T10
- LIV Golf Miami – 5
- Masters Tournament – T5
- LIV Golf Mexico City – T2
- LIV Golf Korea – 1
PGA Championship 2025 Day 1 odds
McIlroy, who recently completed his career Grand Slam with the Masters win, leads the PGA Championship odds table with Scheffler. DeChambeau follows the top duo. Event’s defending champion Schauffele sits behind the LIV star with 12-1 odds, according to SportsLine. He shares the position with Ludvig Aberg.
Collin Morikawa sits just outside the top-five with 14-1 odds list, while 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm follows him with 18-1 odds. He is the next-best LIV Golf bet after DeChambeau. Fellow LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka follows with 20-1 odds, sharing the position with PGA Tour rival Justin Thomas. Tyrrell Hatton comes in with 28-1 odds.
Listed below is the top odds list for the Quail Hollow major outing (As per SportsLine):
- Rory McIlroy +500
- Scottie Scheffler +500
- Bryson DeChambeau +1000
- Ludvig Aberg +1200
- Xander Schauffele +1200
- Collin Morikawa +1400
- Jon Rahm +1800
- Justin Thomas +2000
- Brooks Koepka +2000
- Viktor Hovland +2500
- Patrick Cantlay +2800
- Tyrrell Hatton +2800
- Hideki Matsuyama +3000
- Joaquin Niemann +35000
- Tommy Fleetwood +4000
- Will Zalatoris +4000
- Corey Conners +4000
- Wyndham Clark +4000
- Jordan Spieth +4000
- Sungjae Im +4000
- Cameron Smith +4000
- Shane Lowry +4500
- Tony Finau +4500
- Cameron Young +5000
- Russell Henley +5000
- Min Woo Lee +5000
