Can Bryson DeChambeau win LIV Golf’s third-ever major title at PGA Championship 2025?

Bryson DeChambeau won the US Open last year. The 31-year-old golfer beat Rory McIlroy in an eventful finale by one stroke to clinch the major championship title. With the Pinehurst, he became the second-ever LIV Golfer to win a major after joining the breakaway tour after Brooks Koepka, who won the PGA Championship in 2023.

Ad

DeChambeau now stands a chance to win LIV Golf’s third-ever major title at PGA Championship 2025. The former PGA Tour pro will tee it up on Thursday, May 15 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina alongside 14 of his LIV Golf mates. Interestingly, the World No.15 golfer is the highest-rated LIV star on the major field and is among the favorites to win the contest.

According to SportsLine, the two-time major champion enters the competition with 10-1 odds. Notably, he sits third on the odds list behind World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and No.2 Rory McIlroy, who shares the lead with 5-1 odds each.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is pertinent to note that DeChambeau finished runner-up in the PGA Championship last year. He was beaten by champion Xander Schauffele with a one stroke lead. Needless to say, the LIV star will be eyeing a big comeback this season as the defending champion sits behind him in the odds table.

DeChambeau comes into the major weekend on the back of a stellar start to his LIV Golf season. The golf YouTube star has finished inside the top-20 of all seven individual events he’s played on the breakaway tour this year. Interestingly, he also finished T5 at the Masters, four strokes behind the eventual champion McIlroy.

Ad

He now enters the PGA Championship weekend on the back of his maiden win of the season at LIV Golf Korea.

Listed below is Bryson DeChambeau’s 2025 LIV Golf season so far with Masters outing:

LIV Golf Riyadh – T6

LIV Golf Adelaide – T18

LIV Golf Hong Kong – T20

LIV Golf Singapore – T10

LIV Golf Miami – 5

Masters Tournament – T5

LIV Golf Mexico City – T2

LIV Golf Korea – 1

PGA Championship 2025 Day 1 odds

McIlroy, who recently completed his career Grand Slam with the Masters win, leads the PGA Championship odds table with Scheffler. DeChambeau follows the top duo. Event’s defending champion Schauffele sits behind the LIV star with 12-1 odds, according to SportsLine. He shares the position with Ludvig Aberg.

Ad

Collin Morikawa sits just outside the top-five with 14-1 odds list, while 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm follows him with 18-1 odds. He is the next-best LIV Golf bet after DeChambeau. Fellow LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka follows with 20-1 odds, sharing the position with PGA Tour rival Justin Thomas. Tyrrell Hatton comes in with 28-1 odds.

Listed below is the top odds list for the Quail Hollow major outing (As per SportsLine):

Ad

Rory McIlroy +500

Scottie Scheffler +500

Bryson DeChambeau +1000

Ludvig Aberg +1200

Xander Schauffele +1200

Collin Morikawa +1400

Jon Rahm +1800

Justin Thomas +2000

Brooks Koepka +2000

Viktor Hovland +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2800

Tyrrell Hatton +2800

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Joaquin Niemann +35000

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Will Zalatoris +4000

Corey Conners +4000

Wyndham Clark +4000

Jordan Spieth +4000

Sungjae Im +4000

Cameron Smith +4000

Shane Lowry +4500

Tony Finau +4500

Cameron Young +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Min Woo Lee +5000

More details on the PGA Championship will be updated as the event progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More