Can Cameron Young win the 2023 3M Open? Golfer’s odds at TPC Twin Cities explored

Cameron Young will tee off at the 2023 3M Open on Thursday, July 27. Coming off the back of a T8 finish at The Open at Royal Liverpool last week, Young will be eyeing a strong performance at TPC Twin Cities this weekend.

Young is the second-best on the PGA Tour event's odds list, according to SportsLine. The golfer sits behind event favorite Tony Finau with 14-1 odds. Having had back-to-back top-10 paydays, the 26-year-old American golfer looks all set for a strong top-three finish this weekend.

It is pertinent to note that TPC Twin Cities is famous for producing big-hitting champions in three of its four editions and Young could just be the big name this time.

Cameron Young at The 151st Open (Image via Getty)

2023 3M Open odds explored

According to SportsLine’s updated odds, Cameron Young is the second favorite to win the 2023 3M Open. He comes into the event with 14-1 odds. Apart from Finau, Young will face some competition from the likes of Sungjae Im (16-1), Hideki Matsuyama (18-1), Justin Thomas (20-1), Emiliano Grillo (28-1) and Sepp Straka (30-1).

Despite the stacked field, the World no.24 golfer looks in form to pull out a big result just two weeks ahead of the FedExCup playoffs.

Here are the odds for the 2023 3M Open (As per SportsLine):

Tony Finau 12-1

Cameron Young 14-1

Sungjae Im 16-1

Hideki Matsuyama 18-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Emiliano Grillo 28-1

Sepp Straka 30-1

Ludvig Aberg 35-1

Stephan Jaeger 35-1

Gary Woodland 35-1

Sahith Theegala 35-1

Adam Hadwin 40-1

Keith Mitchell 40-1

Patrick Rodgers 40-1

Cam Davis 40-1

Beau Hossler 45-1

Mark Hubbard 45-1

Aaron Rai 50-1

Vincent Norrman 50-1

Akshay Bhatia 50-1

Ryan Fox 50-1

J.T. Poston 50-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 50-1

J.J. Spaun 50-1

Lucas Glover 55-1

Eric Cole 55-1

Taylor Pendrith 60-1

Tom Hoge 65-1

Peter Kuest 65-1

Matt Kuchar 65-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 65-1

Justin Suh 70-1

Alex Noren 70-1

Adam Svensson 70-1

Garrick Higgo 75-1

Austin Eckroat 75-1

K.H. Lee 75-1

Taylor Montgomery 75-1

Cameron Champ 75-1

Lee Hodges 80-1

Brandon Wu 80-1

Sam Bennett 80-1

Doug Ghim 80-1

Ryan Palmer 90-1

Ben Griffin 90-1

Chez Reavie 100-1

Sam Stevens 100-1

Nate Lashley 100-1

Nick Hardy 100-1

Kevin Yu 100-1

More details about the 3M Open will be updated as the event progresses.