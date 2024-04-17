  • home icon
  • Golf
  • RBC Heritage
  • Can Matt Fitzpatrick defend his title at 2024 RBC Heritage? Reigning champion’s odds explored

Can Matt Fitzpatrick defend his title at 2024 RBC Heritage? Reigning champion’s odds explored

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Apr 17, 2024 11:49 GMT
RBC Heritage - Final Round
Matt Fitzpatrick at the 2023 RBC Heritage (Image via Getty)

Matt Fitzpatrick finished T22 at the Masters. Just days after the Augusta event, the Englishman is in South Carolina to defend his RBC Heritage title. The 29-year-old, who beat Jordan Spieth in a playoff to win last year, returns as one of the favorites.

Fitzpatrick is one of 42 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players on the RBC Heritage field. According to SportsLine, the World No. 12 golfer comes into the event with 22-1 odds. He sits behind the likes of Masters champion Scottie Scheffler (18-5), Xander Schauffele (10-1) and Rory McIlroy (11-1).

Ludvig Aberg (12-1) and Tommy Fleetwood (20-1) are some other names ahead of Fitzpatrick on the odds list. He is followed by Will Zalatoris with 25-1 odds.

Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour (as per SportsLine):

  • Scottie Scheffler +360
  • Xander Schauffele +1000
  • Rory McIlroy +1100
  • Ludvig Åberg +1200
  • Patrick Cantlay +1600
  • Collin Morikawa +1800
  • Tommy Fleetwood +2000
  • Max Homa +2200
  • Matt Fitzpatrick +2200
  • Will Zalatoris +2500
  • Wyndham Clark +2800
  • Jordan Spieth +3000
  • Cameron Young +3000
  • Justin Thomas +3500
  • Sahith Theegala +4000
  • Si Woo Kim +4000
  • Sam Burns +4000
  • Tony Finau +4500
  • Brian Harman +4500
  • Corey Conners +5000
  • Russell Henley +5500
  • Jason Day +5500
  • Tom Kim +6000
  • Shane Lowry +6000
  • Cam Davis +6500
  • Byeong Hun An +7000
  • Chris Kirk +7000
  • Akshay Bhatia +7000
  • J.T. Poston +7000
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7500
  • Sungjae Im +7500
  • Harris English +7500
  • Taylor Moore +8000
  • Denny McCarthy +8000
  • Sepp Straka +8000
  • Tom Hoge +9000
  • Stephan Jaeger +9000
  • Eric Cole +10000
  • Matthieu Pavon +10000
  • Keegan Bradley +10000
  • Justin Rose +11000
  • Adam Hadwin +11000
  • Kurt Kitayama +11000
  • Rickie Fowler +11000
  • Emiliano Grillo +11000
  • Adam Schenk +11000
  • Brendon Todd +12000
  • Thomas Detry +12000
  • Erik van Rooyen +12000
  • Lucas Glover +12000
  • Jake Knapp +15000
  • Nick Taylor +15000

Matt Fitzpatrick's PGA Tour season so far

It is pertinent to note that Matt Fitzpatrick has had a mixed season so far. The Englishman started off his 2024 PGA Tour schedule with a T14 finish at The Sentry. However, he failed to make the cut at the Sony Open the following week.

He finished T58 at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and T15 at the Phoenix Open before missing the cut again at the Genesis Open. The European star managed a T21 finish at the Cognizant Classic and T10 at the Valero Texas Open but missed the Arnold Palmer Invitational’s cut in between.

The two-time PGA Tour winner’s best finish this season came at The Players Championship, where he finished solo fifth. Coming on the back of a T22 finish at the Masters, Matt Fitzpatrick will be eyeing a big result this weekend.

Poll : Can Matt Fitzpatrick defend his RBC Heritage title this week?

Yes

No

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Vishnu Mohan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?