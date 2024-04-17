Can Matt Fitzpatrick defend his title at 2024 RBC Heritage? Reigning champion’s odds explored

Matt Fitzpatrick finished T22 at the Masters. Just days after the Augusta event, the Englishman is in South Carolina to defend his RBC Heritage title. The 29-year-old, who beat Jordan Spieth in a playoff to win last year, returns as one of the favorites.

Fitzpatrick is one of 42 of the top 50 OWGR-ranked players on the RBC Heritage field. According to SportsLine, the World No. 12 golfer comes into the event with 22-1 odds. He sits behind the likes of Masters champion Scottie Scheffler (18-5), Xander Schauffele (10-1) and Rory McIlroy (11-1).

Ludvig Aberg (12-1) and Tommy Fleetwood (20-1) are some other names ahead of Fitzpatrick on the odds list. He is followed by Will Zalatoris with 25-1 odds.

Listed below are the top odds for the 2024 RBC Heritage at Harbour (as per SportsLine):

Scottie Scheffler +360

Xander Schauffele +1000

Rory McIlroy +1100

Ludvig Åberg +1200

Patrick Cantlay +1600

Collin Morikawa +1800

Tommy Fleetwood +2000

Max Homa +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick +2200

Will Zalatoris +2500

Wyndham Clark +2800

Jordan Spieth +3000

Cameron Young +3000

Justin Thomas +3500

Sahith Theegala +4000

Si Woo Kim +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Tony Finau +4500

Brian Harman +4500

Corey Conners +5000

Russell Henley +5500

Jason Day +5500

Tom Kim +6000

Shane Lowry +6000

Cam Davis +6500

Byeong Hun An +7000

Chris Kirk +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

J.T. Poston +7000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +7500

Sungjae Im +7500

Harris English +7500

Taylor Moore +8000

Denny McCarthy +8000

Sepp Straka +8000

Tom Hoge +9000

Stephan Jaeger +9000

Eric Cole +10000

Matthieu Pavon +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Justin Rose +11000

Adam Hadwin +11000

Kurt Kitayama +11000

Rickie Fowler +11000

Emiliano Grillo +11000

Adam Schenk +11000

Brendon Todd +12000

Thomas Detry +12000

Erik van Rooyen +12000

Lucas Glover +12000

Jake Knapp +15000

Nick Taylor +15000

Expand Tweet

Matt Fitzpatrick's PGA Tour season so far

It is pertinent to note that Matt Fitzpatrick has had a mixed season so far. The Englishman started off his 2024 PGA Tour schedule with a T14 finish at The Sentry. However, he failed to make the cut at the Sony Open the following week.

He finished T58 at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and T15 at the Phoenix Open before missing the cut again at the Genesis Open. The European star managed a T21 finish at the Cognizant Classic and T10 at the Valero Texas Open but missed the Arnold Palmer Invitational’s cut in between.

The two-time PGA Tour winner’s best finish this season came at The Players Championship, where he finished solo fifth. Coming on the back of a T22 finish at the Masters, Matt Fitzpatrick will be eyeing a big result this weekend.

Poll : Can Matt Fitzpatrick defend his RBC Heritage title this week? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback